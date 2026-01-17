Looking to purchase/develop EA Sniper Bot for MQL5 Requirements: Full version with all customizable settings Strategy description document (Word/Notepad format) Code review and optimization to minimize drawdown Open to reviewing AI-generated code with corrections and suggestions for improvements
**IMPORTANT** Please only reach out with a detailed message about the approximate rules of the strategy AND if you have a confirmed performance and can deliver this task. I will test the EA and/or the strategy. It is also fine if you just explain the strategy that can be used. I would be happy to trade it manually, but it needs to make sense and achieve the above goals. We can negotiate a significantly higher
اسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس
Hello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal
Ai 1. Trend identify up or down through lMA 50 at daily time frame ( if market stay above LMA 50 is called up trend & stay down lMA is called Down trend. 2. Entry :for uptrend buy & down trend sell though cross over lMA 50by21 & 21 by 14or7 ( customisable )1m or 5m flexible time 3. Daily target Floating loss (DD) if over no entry as % - close all 4. TP, break even after 2 pips (customisable)& SL option
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 | //| Converted from Pine Script v5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // === INPUT === input double LotPercent =
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD H1 Auto Trading Bot | //| Works on MT5 Desktop / VPS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input double LotSize = 0.1; input int StopLossPoints = 200; input int TakeProfitPoints = 400; input int MagicNumber = 777; int emaHandle;
Trading robots are programs, which operate according to underlying algorithms. An algorithm is a set of actions that need to be performed in response to certain events. For example, the most common task in algo trading is the identification of the "New bar" event. When the event occurs, the robot checks the emergence of trading signals and acts accordingly. Before you decide to program or order a trading robot, you
// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","