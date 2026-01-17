Hello, My budget is $30, for all job

I have four expert advisors on MetaTrader 5. I want to add a trailing stop loss to all four experts in the same way, based on the stop loss percentage.

For example,

If I set the trailing stop loss percentage in the input menuto 100%, and the stop loss to 500 points, this means that if the price moves 10 points in profit, then the stop loss will also move 10 points, and so on.

If I set the trailing stop loss percentage in the input menuto 200%, and the stop loss to 500 points, this means that if the price moves 10 points in profit, then the stop loss will also move 5 points, and so on.

If I set the trailing stop loss percentage in the input menuto 50%, and the stop loss to 500 points, this means that if the price moves 10 points in profit, then the stop loss will also move 20 points, and so on.

I want the trailing stop loss to move with every price tick.

I want to be able to enable or disable trailing stop loss.

=================================================

Add to input menu:

TSL = True/False

TSL percentage = 100% (Or any percentage I want)





I want the code to be free of errors and warnings.









