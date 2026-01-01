MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need a prop firm ready EA that can make around 3% monthly. I am not expecting miracles, If you want to apply please send me backtesting stats from at least few years. 1 year is not enough, I am ready to sign in an agreement today.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
843
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
11
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
100%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
Ea sniper 90+ USDLooking to purchase/develop EA Sniper Bot for MQL5 Requirements: Full version with all customizable settings Strategy description document (Word/Notepad format) Code review and optimization to minimize drawdown Open to reviewing AI-generated code with corrections and suggestions for improvements
SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USDاسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس
Looking For A XauUSD alog Code 100 - 250 USDHello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo
Scalper in life 100+ USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD FULL AUTO SAFE BOT MT5 | //| Converted from Pine Script v5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Converted by ChatGPT" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // === INPUT === input double LotPercent =
Zoroe 30+ USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XAUUSD H1 Auto Trading Bot | //| Works on MT5 Desktop / VPS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict input double LotSize = 0.1; input int StopLossPoints = 200; input int TakeProfitPoints = 400; input int MagicNumber = 777; int emaHandle;
Dessy to make profits 40+ USDTrading robots are programs, which operate according to underlying algorithms. An algorithm is a set of actions that need to be performed in response to certain events. For example, the most common task in algo trading is the identification of the "New bar" event. When the event occurs, the robot checks the emergence of trading signals and acts accordingly. Before you decide to program or order a trading robot, you
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders31
Arbitrage count0