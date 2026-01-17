Similar orders

EA gold sniper 30 - 150 USD I need an EA specialized for scalping XAUUSD, with short TP and SL in the range of 20–50 pips (equivalent to 2–5 gold price units). No DCA Martingale, no holding/averaging down positions, no grid trading, and no simultaneous buy and sell orders. The strategy and methodology will be yours, and I also require the full source code upon completion

Profitable Gold EA with proven result 50+ USD Profitable Gold bot Requirement Able to achieve at least 5% profit per week with any type of strategy Proper risk management with SL Able to back test for at least 6 month proven result No martingale/ No grid Avoid high impact news Reward Willing to pay more if able to achieve higher profits with acceptable drawdown. (Not small reward) very welcome long term cooperation with good rewards Testing is compulsory before

SNIPER GOLD EA 50+ USD اسكاليبنج سريع و اهداف ربح عاليه بدقه عاليه ساعات التداول من افتتاح السوق الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً ثم يغلق ويفتح تلقائياً من العصر الساعه ٦ عصراً الى الساعه ٨ صباحاً مع الحفاظ على راس المال دون استخدام تراينجل او جارد ولا يعنل وقت الاخبار ويقوم بتأمين الصفقات الرابحه بسرعه عاليه جداً والذقه في اختيار الصفقات اعتماداً على price action واقل drawdown التركيز على اوقات السيوله العاليه ادارة راس

Looking For A XauUSD alog Code 100 - 250 USD Hello, I am looking for a good algo code for XauUSd trade any one good algo suggest me. Note:- 1. High winning rate 2. Min. 1 Year Back tested data required I pay good amount for this if any one selling this type algo

Convert & Combine Advanced TradingView Smart Money Script into MT5 Trading Bot (MQL5) 35+ USD I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a complex TradingView Pine Script (will provide the script from tradingview) into a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor -bot. The TradingView script includes: Market Structure (BOS, CHoCH, Swing BOS) Strong / Weak High & Low Equilibrium (Premium / Discount zones) Volumetric Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG / VI / OG) Accumulation & Distribution zones Equal

SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD // Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r

"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","

Highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades 30 - 200 USD Hello! I am looking for an experienced, top-rated developer to build highly profitable strategy software that provides accurate signals for both long-term and short-term trades. The software must analyse the market correctly, indicating when to enter and where to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. It must deliver accurate results across all markets, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, indices, and

Code a Renko based EA/bot for either MT4, or MT5 or ctrader platform 30+ USD I want EA would work like a bot. I will share the box size on daily market for XAUUSD AND BTC . The bot should apply the same box size on charts and when super trend signals buy it should buy and when sell it should sell with quantity which will shared like 0.01 or 0.10 Secondly when the trade is executed it should carry till trailing SL as for example If supertrend gives Buy signal Entry done at 100 for example and

I need an MT5 EA for XAUUSD that can open multiple trades simultaneously with a fixed SL in points and different TP's 30 - 120 USD I recently purchased an off the shelf 'multiple positions executor' EA in order to open multiple trades simultaneously using MT5 however the orders would fail. It seems they would fail because the EA uses PIPs and the broker I use with MT5 uses Points. The EA was sending an order with SL/TP values that violated the broker’s symbol rules. I need an EA developed which Opens multiple market orders simultaneously