I need an MT5 EA for XAUUSD that can open multiple trades simultaneously with a fixed SL in points and different TP's

MQL5 Experts Forex Futures

Specification

I recently purchased an off the shelf 'multiple positions executor' EA in order to open multiple trades simultaneously using MT5 however the orders would fail.

It seems they would fail because the EA uses PIPs and the broker I use with MT5 uses Points.

The EA was sending an order with SL/TP values that violated the broker’s symbol rules.

I need an EA developed which
  • Opens multiple market orders simultaneously (ideally 10 - 15 orders)
  • Uses fixed SL in POINTS
  • Each order (ideally) has a different TP (TP1, TP2, TP3)
  • SL is placed AFTER execution (OrderModify)
  • SL of TP3 moves to breakeven after TP2 closes
  • Includes retry logic if order is rejected
  • Works on hedging accounts
Many thanks 


Project information

Budget
30 - 120 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0