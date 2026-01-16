I recently purchased an off the shelf 'multiple positions executor' EA in order to open multiple trades simultaneously using MT5 however the orders would fail.

It seems they would fail because the EA uses PIPs and the broker I use with MT5 uses Points.

The EA was sending an order with SL/TP values that violated the broker’s symbol rules.

I need an EA developed which

Opens multiple market orders simultaneously (ideally 10 - 15 orders)

Uses fixed SL in POINTS

Each order (ideally) has a different TP (TP1, TP2, TP3)

SL is placed AFTER execution (OrderModify)

SL of TP3 moves to breakeven after TP2 closes

Includes retry logic if order is rejected

Works on hedging accounts

Many thanks



