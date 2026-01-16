I need an MT5 EA for XAUUSD that can open multiple trades simultaneously with a fixed SL in points and different TP's
Specification
I recently purchased an off the shelf 'multiple positions executor' EA in order to open multiple trades simultaneously using MT5 however the orders would fail.
It seems they would fail because the EA uses PIPs and the broker I use with MT5 uses Points.
The EA was sending an order with SL/TP values that violated the broker’s symbol rules.
I need an EA developed which
- Opens multiple market orders simultaneously (ideally 10 - 15 orders)
- Uses fixed SL in POINTS
- Each order (ideally) has a different TP (TP1, TP2, TP3)
- SL is placed AFTER execution (OrderModify)
- SL of TP3 moves to breakeven after TP2 closes
- Includes retry logic if order is rejected
- Works on hedging accounts
Many thanks
Similar orders
SpikeEnginePro EA 30+ USD// Add this to your EA after ExportState() function void SendToBase44(const string state, const string dir, double entry, double sl, double tp) { string url = " https://preview-sandbox--ee0a32a725b788974de435e8cef40b7a.base44.app/api/functions/receiveEAState "; string headers = "Content-Type: application/json\r\n"; string json = "{" "\"symbol\":\""+_Symbol+"\","
Ninjatrader 8 bot 200+ USDhello great developer We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us please check the video for better understanding Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5 Here is Second video
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USDRequire the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Expert advisor for back testing 30 - 150 USDTitle: Development of MT4/MT5 Expert Advisor for NASDAQ Hedging Strategy with Optimization & Backtesting Description: I am seeking an experienced MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4/MT5) developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on a specific NASDAQ hedging strategy. The EA will run on two separate accounts simultaneously with randomized hedging logic. All timing references are in New York Time (UTC-5) . Trading
Convert Mql5 EA to Python bot 35 - 70 USDI have an MT5 expert advisor. The EA trades martingale strategy. I need it converted to a python bot to trade futures in binance, bybit, okx, kucoin and other dexes
Project information
Budget
30 - 120 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0