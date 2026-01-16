I want EA would work like a bot. I will share the box size on daily market for XAUUSD AND BTC .

The bot should apply the same box size on charts and when super trend signals buy it should buy and when sell it should sell with quantity which will shared like 0.01 or 0.10





Secondly when the trade is executed it should carry till trailing SL as for example If supertrend gives Buy signal Entry done at 100 for example and box size is 10 as example, then the SL will last 3 bricks and trailing will be two bricks .As soon it gets executed and supertrend is in same condition it should not enter again in same direction once exited. And same in sell trades.