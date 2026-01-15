Job Details — Gold M1 EMA Consolidation Pullback EA

Description:

* Fully automatic MT5 EA

* Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

* Timeframe: M1

* Funded account use (strict risk rules)

* Full source code (.mq5) with lifetime ownership required

🔹 Strategy Rules

* Single EMA period = 15

* Buy: price breaks upward and stays above EMA

* Sell: price breaks downward and stays below EMA

🔹 Consolidation Logic

* Identify last valid swing high & swing low

* If price moves sideways inside that high–low range without breaking → consider consolidation

* Normal and strong consolidations are valid

* Very tiny / micro ranges must be ignored

🔹 Breakout & Entry

* Breakout when candle closes above swing high (buy) or below swing low (sell)

* Take trade in the direction of the first level that breaks

* After breakout, wait for one pullback candle to EMA (touch or very close)

* Enter trade after the pullback candle

🔹 Risk Management

* Stop Loss: fixed 50 pips

* Take Profit: 1:2 Risk–Reward

* Risk per trade: 1%

* Maximum 1 trade per day

* Move SL to Breakeven at 1:1 RR

•If the trade breaks even, you can take another trade that day.

* All parameters must be externally adjustable

🔹 Filters

* Trade only during London & New York sessions

* after 12 am no trade

•You can take the trade even if the consolidation is in the mid or last Sydney session and the break out and entry is before the London session starting loss. If it's a good entry

* News trading OFF (NFP, CPI, FOMC)

* No martingale

* No grid

* No hedging

🔹 Delivery & Approval

* Full .mq5 source code included

* Lifetime ownership

* Demo testing required before final approval

* Minor bug fixes included

* EA must show profitable demo performance for payment approval