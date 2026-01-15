MQL5 Experts
Specification
Job Details — Gold M1 EMA Consolidation Pullback EA
Description:
* Fully automatic MT5 EA
* Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)
* Timeframe: M1
* Funded account use (strict risk rules)
* Full source code (.mq5) with lifetime ownership required
🔹 Strategy Rules
* Single EMA period = 15
* Buy: price breaks upward and stays above EMA
* Sell: price breaks downward and stays below EMA
🔹 Consolidation Logic
* Identify last valid swing high & swing low
* If price moves sideways inside that high–low range without breaking → consider consolidation
* Normal and strong consolidations are valid
* Very tiny / micro ranges must be ignored
🔹 Breakout & Entry
* Breakout when candle closes above swing high (buy) or below swing low (sell)
* Take trade in the direction of the first level that breaks
* After breakout, wait for one pullback candle to EMA (touch or very close)
* Enter trade after the pullback candle
🔹 Risk Management
* Stop Loss: fixed 50 pips
* Take Profit: 1:2 Risk–Reward
* Risk per trade: 1%
* Maximum 1 trade per day
* Move SL to Breakeven at 1:1 RR
•If the trade breaks even, you can take another trade that day.
* All parameters must be externally adjustable
🔹 Filters
* Trade only during London & New York sessions
* after 12 am no trade
•You can take the trade even if the consolidation is in the mid or last Sydney session and the break out and entry is before the London session starting loss. If it's a good entry
* News trading OFF (NFP, CPI, FOMC)
* No martingale
* No grid
* No hedging
🔹 Delivery & Approval
* Full .mq5 source code included
* Lifetime ownership
* Demo testing required before final approval
* Minor bug fixes included
* EA must show profitable demo performance for payment approval
Similar orders
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USDFor only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
Modification of trading system 96+ USDim looking for a skilled coder who can make an indicator produce a signal when my custome indicators align. I would also like an EA also made which opens trades on these signals, theres an EA i already have which manages trades so all i want is for the coder to make the signals made by the indicator use the trade management from this EA. More details to be provided. The project is abit urgent and please only take the
EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USDI am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize
Convert EA from mql4 into mql5 30+ USDPlease convert mql4 EA into mql5 EA, source of code will be send only for selected candidates, After conversion 1:1 EA require small, cosmetic changes, My budget is 30 USD, I have 1 converted mql5 file, but have some bugs, maybe it will be helpful for you or maybe you want to start conversion from 0, it's up to you
Project information
Budget
50 - 160 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0