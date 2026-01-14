FreelanceSections

TradingView alerts to MT5 Automation (Scalping on 1-min time interval)

MQL5 Experts Integration Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Statistics and mathematics Futures

Specification

Description
I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view.
The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution.

Functional Requirements
1. TradingView Integration
Receive TradingView alerts via Webhook
Parse alert data (JSON or structured text)
Supported actions:
BUY / SELL
Stop Loss (in POINTS)
Take Profit (in POINTS)
Risk Percentage
Symbol mapping support (e.g. XAUUSD → XAUUSDm / GOLD)

2. Position Sizing & Risk Management
Dynamic lot size calculation based on:
Account balance or equity
Risk percentage per trade
Stop loss distance
Broker contract size and tick value
Lot size must be calculated at execution time using current market price
Fixed lot size must NOT be used

3. Stop Loss & Take Profit Logic
Stop loss and take profit defined by TradingView alerts either in points or values (will discuss as per the requirement & possibilities)
EA must:
Apply SL/TP relative to broker price
Adjust automatically for symbol digits

4. Minimum Stop Loss Filters
Minimum stop loss in:POINTS/PERCENTAGE
Option to enable:
Points only
Percentage only
Both combined
If minimum SL conditions are not met, the trade must be rejected

5. Scalping & Execution
Optimized for 1-minute timeframe scalping
Fast execution
One signal = one trade
No duplicate trades
Slippage tolerance setting
Optional spread filter

6. Account & Safety Controls
Works on MT5 DEMO and LIVE
Magic number support
Max lot size limit
One-trade-per-symbol option
Trade comment support
Error handling and logging for rejected trades
Deliverables
Compiled EA file (.ex5)
Source code (.mq5)
Basic usage instructions

Demo test confirmation


7. Delivery, Testing & Acceptance Conditions (Mandatory)
The developer must provide ALL of the following:
Compiled EA file (.ex5)
Full source code (.mq5)
Clear setup and usage instructions (PDF or text)
TradingView alert format documentation (JSON or text)
Basic configuration guide (inputs explanation)
Testing & Validation Process
After delivery, I will test the EA on:
MT5 Demo account
Small MT5 Live account

Notes
All price calculations must be broker-side
TradingView prices must NOT be used directly
Stability and execution accuracy are critical

Developer Requirements

Acceptance Conditions

  1. Funds will be released only after:
  2. All deliverables are received
  3. EA works as described in the requirements
  4. No critical errors occur during demo & live testing
  5. Bug Fix & Revision Policy
  6. Any bugs or missing functionality related to the original requirements must be fixed by the developer without additional cost
  7. Reasonable fixes during the testing period are included

Proven MQL5 experience
Prior TradingView webhook integration

Experience with scalping EAs preferred

Final selection will be based on the developer’s ability to clearly explain the EA’s trading logic, execution flow, and risk controls in a video, demonstrating a strong understanding of HFT-style systems and the live trading environments.

