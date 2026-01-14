Description

I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view.

The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution.





Functional Requirements

1. TradingView Integration

Receive TradingView alerts via Webhook

Parse alert data (JSON or structured text)

Supported actions:

BUY / SELL

Stop Loss (in POINTS)

Take Profit (in POINTS)

Risk Percentage

Symbol mapping support (e.g. XAUUSD → XAUUSDm / GOLD)





2. Position Sizing & Risk Management

Dynamic lot size calculation based on:

Account balance or equity

Risk percentage per trade

Stop loss distance

Broker contract size and tick value

Lot size must be calculated at execution time using current market price

Fixed lot size must NOT be used





3. Stop Loss & Take Profit Logic

Stop loss and take profit defined by TradingView alerts either in points or values (will discuss as per the requirement & possibilities)

EA must:

Apply SL/TP relative to broker price

Adjust automatically for symbol digits





4. Minimum Stop Loss Filters

Minimum stop loss in:POINTS/PERCENTAGE

Option to enable:

Points only

Percentage only

Both combined

If minimum SL conditions are not met, the trade must be rejected





5. Scalping & Execution

Optimized for 1-minute timeframe scalping

Fast execution

One signal = one trade

No duplicate trades

Slippage tolerance setting

Optional spread filter





6. Account & Safety Controls

Works on MT5 DEMO and LIVE

Magic number support

Max lot size limit

One-trade-per-symbol option

Trade comment support

Error handling and logging for rejected trades

Deliverables

Compiled EA file (.ex5)

Source code (.mq5)

Basic usage instructions

Demo test confirmation



7. Delivery, Testing & Acceptance Conditions (Mandatory) The developer must provide ALL of the following: Compiled EA file (.ex5) Full source code (.mq5) Clear setup and usage instructions (PDF or text) TradingView alert format documentation (JSON or text) Basic configuration guide (inputs explanation) Testing & Validation Process After delivery, I will test the EA on: MT5 Demo account Small MT5 Live account





Notes

All price calculations must be broker-side

TradingView prices must NOT be used directly

Stability and execution accuracy are critical

Developer Requirements Acceptance Conditions Funds will be released only after: All deliverables are received EA works as described in the requirements No critical errors occur during demo & live testing Bug Fix & Revision Policy Any bugs or missing functionality related to the original requirements must be fixed by the developer without additional cost Reasonable fixes during the testing period are included

Proven MQL5 experience

Prior TradingView webhook integration