Specification
Description
I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view.
The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution.
Functional Requirements
1. TradingView Integration
Receive TradingView alerts via Webhook
Parse alert data (JSON or structured text)
Supported actions:
BUY / SELL
Stop Loss (in POINTS)
Take Profit (in POINTS)
Risk Percentage
Symbol mapping support (e.g. XAUUSD → XAUUSDm / GOLD)
2. Position Sizing & Risk Management
Dynamic lot size calculation based on:
Account balance or equity
Risk percentage per trade
Stop loss distance
Broker contract size and tick value
Lot size must be calculated at execution time using current market price
Fixed lot size must NOT be used
3. Stop Loss & Take Profit Logic
Stop loss and take profit defined by TradingView alerts either in points or values (will discuss as per the requirement & possibilities)
EA must:
Apply SL/TP relative to broker price
Adjust automatically for symbol digits
4. Minimum Stop Loss Filters
Minimum stop loss in:POINTS/PERCENTAGE
Option to enable:
Points only
Percentage only
Both combined
If minimum SL conditions are not met, the trade must be rejected
5. Scalping & Execution
Optimized for 1-minute timeframe scalping
Fast execution
One signal = one trade
No duplicate trades
Slippage tolerance setting
Optional spread filter
6. Account & Safety Controls
Works on MT5 DEMO and LIVE
Magic number support
Max lot size limit
One-trade-per-symbol option
Trade comment support
Error handling and logging for rejected trades
Deliverables
Compiled EA file (.ex5)
Source code (.mq5)
Basic usage instructions
Demo test confirmation
7. Delivery, Testing & Acceptance Conditions (Mandatory)
The developer must provide ALL of the following:
Compiled EA file (.ex5)
Full source code (.mq5)
Clear setup and usage instructions (PDF or text)
TradingView alert format documentation (JSON or text)
Basic configuration guide (inputs explanation)
Testing & Validation Process
After delivery, I will test the EA on:
MT5 Demo account
Small MT5 Live account
Notes
All price calculations must be broker-side
TradingView prices must NOT be used directly
Stability and execution accuracy are critical
Developer Requirements
Acceptance Conditions
- Funds will be released only after:
- All deliverables are received
- EA works as described in the requirements
- No critical errors occur during demo & live testing
- Bug Fix & Revision Policy
- Any bugs or missing functionality related to the original requirements must be fixed by the developer without additional cost
- Reasonable fixes during the testing period are included
Proven MQL5 experience
Prior TradingView webhook integration
Experience with scalping EAs preferred
Final selection will be based on the developer’s ability to clearly explain the EA’s trading logic, execution flow, and risk controls in a video, demonstrating a strong understanding of HFT-style systems and the live trading environments.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
301
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
21
67%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Working
Published: 2 codes
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Busy
8
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
31
45%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
14
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
4
44%
Loaded
17
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
18
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Tradingview indicator 30+ USDI want to check if this indicator is repainting or not Whick mean the results of back testing is legit or not if anyone can help me to review it kindly to well to contact me i will be happy to work and go on long term work with anyone thanks
Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) 1000 - 2000 USDSpecifications – Development of an MQL5 Expert Advisor (Reverse Engineering) Project context: I have access to a real trading history consisting of more than 500 trades executed over a period of approximately 3 years. These trades have been exported into a CSV file containing all available information, including date, time, symbol, order type, entry price, and exit price. Important: I do not have access to the
Trading bot fully automated 30 - 299 USDspecification High-Frequency Candle Momentum Scalper 1. Strategy Overview Core Logic: The EA identifies the current color of the active candle (Bullish or Bearish). Entry Trigger: It opens positions only after a specific duration of the candle has passed (e.g., after 30 seconds on a 1-minute candle) to confirm the direction. 2. Entry Logic (The "Half-Candle" Rule) Timeframe: M1 (Default, but adjustable). Time Filter
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
Project information
Budget
80 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0