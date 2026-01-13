FreelanceSections

I would lime to buy mql5 version of quntum trading bot or simillar ea that is good

I would like to buy ea that is proven to be good need to have stable profit and can be very unstable DD but not more than 40 %you can send eas in dm for sale. 
I am  looking  of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive explanation of the strategy utilized by your EA, along with a demo version that has a 30-day expiration. This will facilitate extensive back testing and forward testing. 

Please respond only if you currently have a system available for review. This may be an existing project or a modification of established work tailored to my specific requirements and branding. The EA must generate a minimum return of 10% per month and be compatible with any legitimate, standard strategy operating on a timeframe of less than one hour. Additionally, it should feature both spread and slippage filters and an advanced news filter that pauses trading five minutes before and after high-impact news events related to particular currencies.

In alignment with FTMO standards, it is crucial that the EA incorporates the following elements:
- Risk management parameters to determine risk per trade relative to equity/balance
- Fixed lot sizing
- No comments logged in the comment section

Furthermore, the EA should integrate a randomization feature to vary trade positions or execution timing, as well as impose maximum and daily drawdown limits to effectively meet FTMO criteria.

Please note that I require a demo version for thorough back and forward testing over a minimum duration of 30 days to assess whether the EA meets my expectations in detail. I will not consider any EA that fails to comply fully with the aforementioned specifications. 

Let’s ensure this process is efficient and productive for both parties. Thank you for your understanding. Please refrain from proposing offers outside my budget or from reaching out if I have previously rejected your submissions, as those decisions are final.

TradingView alerts to MT5 Automation (Scalping on 1-min time interval) 80 - 150 USD
Description I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view. The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution. Functional Requirements 1. TradingView Integration
MT5 Prop Firm Trend Following EA (Eur/USD and USD/JPY, Risk-Controlled) 250 - 350 USD
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 . This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory . This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA. The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation , not
Looking for a dependable (MT5 EA & its source code) with a demonstrated history of successfully passing proprietary trading firm challenges while consistently delivering profits in the market. 50 - 150 USD
I am looking of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive explanation of the strategy utilized by your EA, along with a demo version that has a 30-day expiration. This will facilitate extensive back testing and forward
High frequency EA Bot XAUUSD - Fully automated Fast in and out EA 80+ USD
I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- XAUUSD fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/5 unlimited. require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must
Robotrader mobile automated system 30+ USD
Hellow,l hope you are well,l am writing to place an order for a professional trading robot.l am looking for a reliable,well optimized robot that can trade efficiently,manage risk properly and deliver consistent performance in the market,I am particularly interested in a trading robot that uses a proven and transparent strategy,has strong risk management features,works well on common trading platforms,is suitable for
MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a
Forex trading bot job 600+ USD
I am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
Trading robot based on moving average cross-over criteria 100 - 500 USD
The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USD
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USD
I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize

