MT5 Developer needed to build a MT5 EA on the major indices.

I’m looking for a developer to build an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) for trading major indices such as S&P 500, US30, USTECH, and similar instruments.

Strategy Overview

  • The EA will place only one trade per day.

  • Trading session starts at 9:30 AM EST (90 mins after market open).

  • After the first 5-minute candle closes, the EA will mark the high and low of that candle.

  • The EA then switches to the 1-minute timeframe and waits for a valid retest:

Sell Setup

  • Price retests the marked low.

  • A 1-minute candle closes below the low.

  • Enter a sell trade with a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

Buy Setup

  • Price retests the marked high.

  • A 1-minute candle closes above the high.

  • Enter a buy trade with a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

Please let me know your availability and experience with MT5 EA development for indices.


Project information

Budget
30 - 60 USD

Customer

(7)
Placed orders34
Arbitrage count0