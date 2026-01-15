MQL4 Experts
Specification
1. DPI/Resolution Adaptation: Regardless of computer, resolution, or Windows scaling (100%/125%/150%/200%), the overall panel dimensions, fonts, and positions of buttons/input fields must display consistently without overlapping or misalignment.
2. Deletion Protection: Pressing the keyboard's Delete key must not remove any panel elements (buttons, text, background, input field borders, etc.). The Delete key shall only clear text within input fields when the cursor is positioned inside them; it shall not delete panel objects otherwise.
(The repair process must not affect any other functional code):

