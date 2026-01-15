FreelanceSections

EA MT5 based on candlestickpattern

MQL5 Experts Trading robot/indicator debugging

Specification

Symbol:  Xauusd
Timeframe: i want to choose
Entry: 2 bullish candles in a row= buy order
2 bearish candles in a row= sell order
Lotsize: i want to choose
Tp 10 pips ( but i want to choose)
Sl 50 pips ( i want to choose)
I want to achieve 10 pips of profit every day. So if the first trade of the day is profitable, the ea will stop trading for the rest of that day.
If the stop loss is hit, then I will need 6 winning trades to finish the day with 10 pips of profit.
If another stop loss occurs in between, then I will need 11 winning trades to end the day with 10 pips profit.

Best situation: 1 winning trade  =+10 pips( no more trading for the rest of the day)
1 sl hit -> 6 wins= +10 pips ( no more trading)
2sl hit -> 11 wins = +10 pips ( no more trading)
...
This is the theory, i know on reality a win will be 8 or 9 pips. I consider at as a winning trade.

Files:

TXT
RS_XAUUSD_2Candle_DailyTarget_MT5-1.txt
5.4 Kb

