Specification
Symbol: Xauusd
Timeframe: i want to choose
Entry: 2 bullish candles in a row= buy order
2 bearish candles in a row= sell order
Lotsize: i want to choose
Tp 10 pips ( but i want to choose)
Sl 50 pips ( i want to choose)
I want to achieve 10 pips of profit every day. So if the first trade of the day is profitable, the ea will stop trading for the rest of that day.
If the stop loss is hit, then I will need 6 winning trades to finish the day with 10 pips of profit.
If another stop loss occurs in between, then I will need 11 winning trades to end the day with 10 pips profit.
Best situation: 1 winning trade =+10 pips( no more trading for the rest of the day)
1 sl hit -> 6 wins= +10 pips ( no more trading)
2sl hit -> 11 wins = +10 pips ( no more trading)
...
This is the theory, i know on reality a win will be 8 or 9 pips. I consider at as a winning trade.
Similar orders
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USDFor only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USDI am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize
