Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.

This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory.

This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA.

The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation, not aggressive returns.

Markets & Timeframes

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Pairs: EURUSD USDJPY

Signal timeframe: H1

Higher-timeframe trend filter:

Core Strategy Logic

Trend-following only

Higher-timeframe trend filter (H4): EMA 50 vs EMA 200

Buy only if EMA50 > EMA200 and price above EMA50

Sell only if EMA50 < EMA200 and price below EMA50 Pullback condition (H1): RSI(14) pullback (buy pullback ≤ 40, sell pullback ≥ 60) Entry trigger (H1): Breakout of recent structure (highest high / lowest low of last N candles)

Optional ATR buffer to avoid false breakouts

Risk & Trade Management (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

Risk per trade: input (default 0.25%)

Position sizing: automatic, based on SL distance and risk %

Stop loss: ATR-based

Take profit: ATR-based (minimum R:R ≈ 1:1.3 or better)

Breakeven logic: optional, after defined R multiple

Trailing stop: ATR-based (optional input

Prop-Firm Safety Rules (MANDATORY)

❌ NO martingale

❌ NO grid

❌ NO hedging

❌ NO trade stacking

❌ NO recovery logic

Hard limits to be implemented in code:

Max 1 open trade per symbol

Max 1 trade per day per symbol

Daily loss cap (input, default 1%) EA must disable trading until next day if hit

Weekly loss cap (optional input)

Spread filter

Session filter (London + New York only

Additional Requirements

On-chart dashboard/panel showing: Trading enabled / disabled Daily P/L % Weekly P/L % Current trend state (bull/bear/flat)

Detailed journal logging explaining: Why a trade was entered Why a trade was skipped

Clean, readable code (no obfuscation)

Deliverables

Full source code ( .mq5 )

Compiled file ( .ex5 )

Input preset file

Brief user guide explaining inputs and logic

Budget & Timeline

Budget: $250 – $350 USD

Timeline: 5–7 days

Revisions included if specs are met but minor fixes are needed

Important Notes