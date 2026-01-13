Specification
Project Overview
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.
This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory.
This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA.
The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation, not aggressive returns.
Markets & Timeframes
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Pairs:
-
EURUSD
-
USDJPY
-
-
Signal timeframe: H1
-
Higher-timeframe trend filter:
Core Strategy Logic
Trend-following only
-
Higher-timeframe trend filter (H4):
-
EMA 50 vs EMA 200
-
Buy only if EMA50 > EMA200 and price above EMA50
-
Sell only if EMA50 < EMA200 and price below EMA50
-
-
Pullback condition (H1):
-
RSI(14) pullback (buy pullback ≤ 40, sell pullback ≥ 60)
-
-
Entry trigger (H1):
-
Breakout of recent structure (highest high / lowest low of last N candles)
-
Optional ATR buffer to avoid false breakouts
-
Risk & Trade Management (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
-
Risk per trade: input (default 0.25%)
-
Position sizing: automatic, based on SL distance and risk %
-
Stop loss: ATR-based
-
Take profit: ATR-based (minimum R:R ≈ 1:1.3 or better)
-
Breakeven logic: optional, after defined R multiple
-
Trailing stop: ATR-based (optional input
Prop-Firm Safety Rules (MANDATORY)
-
❌ NO martingale
-
❌ NO grid
-
❌ NO hedging
-
❌ NO trade stacking
-
❌ NO recovery logic
Hard limits to be implemented in code:
-
Max 1 open trade per symbol
-
Max 1 trade per day per symbol
-
Daily loss cap (input, default 1%)
-
EA must disable trading until next day if hit
-
-
Weekly loss cap (optional input)
-
Spread filter
-
Session filter (London + New York only
Additional Requirements
-
On-chart dashboard/panel showing:
-
Trading enabled / disabled
-
Daily P/L %
-
Weekly P/L %
-
Current trend state (bull/bear/flat)
-
-
Detailed journal logging explaining:
-
Why a trade was entered
-
Why a trade was skipped
-
-
Clean, readable code (no obfuscation)
Deliverables
-
Full source code ( .mq5 )
-
Compiled file ( .ex5 )
-
Input preset file
-
Brief user guide explaining inputs and logic
Budget & Timeline
-
Budget: $250 – $350 USD
-
Timeline: 5–7 days
-
Revisions included if specs are met but minor fixes are needed
Important Notes
-
I am hiring a developer, not looking for profit guarantees.
-
Any EA using grid, martingale, or hidden recovery logic will be rejected.
-
Payment will be released only after testing confirms all requirements are met.