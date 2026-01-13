FreelanceSections

Specification

Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.

This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory.
This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA.

The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation, not aggressive returns.

Markets & Timeframes

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Pairs:

    • EURUSD

    • USDJPY

  • Signal timeframe: H1

  • Higher-timeframe trend filter:

Core Strategy Logic

Trend-following only

  1. Higher-timeframe trend filter (H4):

    • EMA 50 vs EMA 200

    • Buy only if EMA50 > EMA200 and price above EMA50

    • Sell only if EMA50 < EMA200 and price below EMA50

  2. Pullback condition (H1):

    • RSI(14) pullback (buy pullback ≤ 40, sell pullback ≥ 60)

  3. Entry trigger (H1):

    • Breakout of recent structure (highest high / lowest low of last N candles)

    • Optional ATR buffer to avoid false breakouts

Risk & Trade Management (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

  • Risk per trade: input (default 0.25%)

  • Position sizing: automatic, based on SL distance and risk %

  • Stop loss: ATR-based

  • Take profit: ATR-based (minimum R:R ≈ 1:1.3 or better)

  • Breakeven logic: optional, after defined R multiple

  • Trailing stop: ATR-based (optional input

Prop-Firm Safety Rules (MANDATORY)

  • ❌ NO martingale

  • ❌ NO grid

  • ❌ NO hedging

  • ❌ NO trade stacking

  • ❌ NO recovery logic

Hard limits to be implemented in code:

  • Max 1 open trade per symbol

  • Max 1 trade per day per symbol

  • Daily loss cap (input, default 1%)

    • EA must disable trading until next day if hit

  • Weekly loss cap (optional input)

  • Spread filter

  • Session filter (London + New York only

Additional Requirements

  • On-chart dashboard/panel showing:

    • Trading enabled / disabled

    • Daily P/L %

    • Weekly P/L %

    • Current trend state (bull/bear/flat)

  • Detailed journal logging explaining:

    • Why a trade was entered

    • Why a trade was skipped

  • Clean, readable code (no obfuscation)

Deliverables

  • Full source code ( .mq5 )

  • Compiled file ( .ex5 )

  • Input preset file

  • Brief user guide explaining inputs and logic

Budget & Timeline

  • Budget: $250 – $350 USD

  • Timeline: 5–7 days

  • Revisions included if specs are met but minor fixes are needed

Important Notes

  • I am hiring a developer, not looking for profit guarantees.

  • Any EA using grid, martingale, or hidden recovery logic will be rejected.

  • Payment will be released only after testing confirms all requirements are met.


Project information

Budget
250 - 350 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 7 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0