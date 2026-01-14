FreelanceSections

EA that works with both MT4, as with Binary Options

MQL5 Experts Forex

Specification

Requirements Specification examples 

Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 

1. The idea of the trading system is as follows: market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction.

2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with the specified period (InpMATrendPeriod). If the current EMA value is greater than the previous one, the trend is seen as growing (ema_current > ema_previous). Alternatively, if current EMA is below the previous one, the trend is considered to be falling (ema_current< ema_previous). 

3. Trading Signals:

  • Buy signal: the main MACD line crosses the signal line upwards (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous).
  • Sell signal: the main MACD line crosses the signal line downwards (macd_current<signal_current && macd_previous>signal_previous). The below figure shows Buy and Sell cases.


4. Positions are closed at opposite signals: Buy positions are closed at Sell signals, and Sell positions are closed at Buy signals.

5. Positions are opened at the market price, when a new bar emerges. The Expert Advisor is to be tested using Open prices, so there is no need to add functions for disabling operations inside the bar. 

6. Additional filters for opening a position:

The absolute value of MACD's main line will be used to filter out weak signals: the signal is only confirmed if this value is greater than open_level (in points). Signal confirmation conditions are as follows:

  • Confirmation of a buy signal: Abs(macd_current)>open_level
  • Confirmation of a sell signal: macd_current>open_level

7. Additional filters for closing a position:

The absolute value of MACD's main line will also be used to confirm position closure: the signal is confirmed if this value is greater than close_level (in points). Close signal confirmation conditions are as follows:

  • Confirmation to close Buy positions — macd_current>close_level
  • Confirmation to close Sell positions — Abs(macd_current)>close_level

8. Close by Take Profit — during position opening, a Take Profit level is set at a fixed distance from the open price, specified in points. The value is set in the InpTakeProfit input parameter.

9. Position management

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
(17)
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(16)
Projects
20
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(71)
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(305)
Projects
547
35%
Arbitration
78
32% / 42%
Overdue
197
36%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Loaded
8
Developer 8
Rating
(328)
Projects
394
53%
Arbitration
20
55% / 15%
Overdue
28
7%
Loaded
Similar orders
Code a Renko based EA/bot for either MT4, or MT5 or ctrader platform 30+ USD
I want EA would work like a bot. I will share the box size on daily market for XAUUSD AND BTC . The bot should apply the same box size on charts and when super trend signals buy it should buy and when sell it should sell with quantity which will shared like 0.01 or 0.10 Secondly when the trade is executed it should carry till trailing SL as for example If supertrend gives Buy signal Entry done at 100 for example and
I need an MT5 EA for XAUUSD that can open multiple trades simultaneously with a fixed SL in points and different TP's 30 - 120 USD
I recently purchased an off the shelf 'multiple positions executor' EA in order to open multiple trades simultaneously using MT5 however the orders would fail. It seems they would fail because the EA uses PIPs and the broker I use with MT5 uses Points. The EA was sending an order with SL/TP values that violated the broker’s symbol rules. I need an EA developed which Opens multiple market orders simultaneously
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD
For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USD
I am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize
TradingView alerts to MT5 Automation (Scalping on 1-min time interval) 80 - 150 USD
Description I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view. The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution. Functional Requirements 1. TradingView Integration
MT5 Prop Firm Trend Following EA (Eur/USD and USD/JPY, Risk-Controlled) 250 - 350 USD
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 . This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory . This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA. The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation , not
Looking for a dependable (MT5 EA & its source code) with a demonstrated history of successfully passing proprietary trading firm challenges while consistently delivering profits in the market. 50 - 150 USD
I am looking of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive explanation of the strategy utilized by your EA, along with a demo version that has a 30-day expiration. This will facilitate extensive back testing and forward
Robotrader mobile automated system 30+ USD
Hellow,l hope you are well,l am writing to place an order for a professional trading robot.l am looking for a reliable,well optimized robot that can trade efficiently,manage risk properly and deliver consistent performance in the market,I am particularly interested in a trading robot that uses a proven and transparent strategy,has strong risk management features,works well on common trading platforms,is suitable for
MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
VAT (22%): 6.6 USD
Total: 37 USD
For the developer
27 USD

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0