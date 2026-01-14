MQL5 Experts
Specification
Please convert mql4 EA into mql5 EA, source of code will be send only for selected candidates, After conversion 1:1 EA require small, cosmetic changes, My budget is 30 USD, I have 1 converted mql5 file, but have some bugs, maybe it will be helpful for you or maybe you want to start conversion from 0, it's up to you.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
622
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
21
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
19%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
633
40%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
Published: 9 codes
9
Rating
Projects
499
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
595
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
13
Rating
Projects
620
33%
Arbitration
36
39% / 53%
Overdue
11
2%
Loaded
14
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
15
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
114
32%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
17
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
49
73%
Arbitration
4
50% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
83
28%
Arbitration
9
33% / 56%
Overdue
9
11%
Free
Published: 1 code
21
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
50%
Busy
23
Rating
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Working
Similar orders
Forex trading bot job 600+ USDI am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USDHi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USDI am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize
HAJOSKI 30+ USDBUY ALERT Supertrend turns Bullish Last time xSupertrend was bearish, there is a retracement on BBstops Last time XSupertrend was bearish, Price was < or = to MA1 Instrument is in trend (STEP MA and STEP MA 2 are both Bullish) SELL ALERT Supertrend turns Bearish Last time xSupertrend was bullish, there is a retracement on BBstops Last time XSupertrend was bullish, Price was < or = to MA1 STEP MA1 and STEP MA 2 are
محتاج بوت تداول متعدد الاستيراتيجيات 30 - 100 USDده بوت مشابهه نفس ما احتاج بيكون عباره عن اقوي الاستيراتيجيات مثل smc , ict trend price action mcad rsi وهناك اكثر تستطيع ان تحدد استيراتيجية واحده او اكثر وعند مثلا تطابق 60% من الشروط يفتح الصفقه ويكون طبعا فيه ستوب لوز وستوب متحرك لتكبير الارباح
Make it work -Expert advisor 30+ USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EMA + Resistance Break & First Retest EA - ATR SL/TP - Risk 3% | //| Fully working MT4 EA | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict //---- Inputs input double RiskPercent = 3.0; input int ATR_Period = 14; input double SL_ATR_Multiplier = 1.5; input double TP_ATR_Multiplier
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders29
Arbitrage count0