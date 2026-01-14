Similar orders

Boom & Crash Counter-Spike EA (MT5 – Optional Auto First Order, Daily Profit Cap 30 - 50 USD Boom & Crash Counter-Spike EA for MT5 (Deriv) Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to build a clean, reliable, and well-structured Expert Advisor for trading Boom and Crash indices on Deriv. The EA is designed to trade strictly against spikes: Always SELL Boom indices Always BUY Crash indices This is not an indicator-based or signal-generating system. The EA executes and manages

Basic Prop Firm Trading Simulation & Admin Dashboard (Budget $300–$500) 300 - 500 USD I need a basic simulated trading environment for a prop firm. Requirements: • Simulated trading (no broker branding) • Real-time price feed • Manual admin dashboard • Ability to manually set: • Total drawdown • Daily drawdown • Profit target • Trader dashboard (read-only) • Simple UI (no automation required) Platform: • MT5 or web-based Budget: • $300–$500 This is a basic version, not enterprise software

Forex trading bot job 600+ USD I am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar

Trading robot based on moving average cross-over criteria 100 - 500 USD The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could

GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USD I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize

HAJOSKI 30+ USD BUY ALERT Supertrend turns Bullish Last time xSupertrend was bearish, there is a retracement on BBstops Last time XSupertrend was bearish, Price was < or = to MA1 Instrument is in trend (STEP MA and STEP MA 2 are both Bullish) SELL ALERT Supertrend turns Bearish Last time xSupertrend was bullish, there is a retracement on BBstops Last time XSupertrend was bullish, Price was < or = to MA1 STEP MA1 and STEP MA 2 are

محتاج بوت تداول متعدد الاستيراتيجيات 30 - 100 USD ده بوت مشابهه نفس ما احتاج بيكون عباره عن اقوي الاستيراتيجيات مثل smc , ict trend price action mcad rsi وهناك اكثر تستطيع ان تحدد استيراتيجية واحده او اكثر وعند مثلا تطابق 60% من الشروط يفتح الصفقه ويكون طبعا فيه ستوب لوز وستوب متحرك لتكبير الارباح

Hello beloved developers .. I need a experienced developer to code a order block indicator with smc 30 - 60 USD I want a order block indicator mt5 which will give signals alerts.. Bearish order block blue bullish red .. with highs and lows reversal........ it should give arrows or dots for entry or something... and exit level... I show what I need in the picture