I am looking of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive explanation of the strategy utilized by your EA, along with a demo version that has a 30-day expiration. This will facilitate extensive back testing and forward testing.





Please respond only if you currently have a system available for review. This may be an existing project or a modification of established work tailored to my specific requirements and branding. The EA must generate a minimum return of 10% per month and be compatible with any legitimate, standard strategy operating on a timeframe of less than one hour. Additionally, it should feature both spread and slippage filters and an advanced news filter that pauses trading five minutes before and after high-impact news events related to particular currencies.





In alignment with FTMO standards, it is crucial that the EA incorporates the following elements:

- Risk management parameters to determine risk per trade relative to equity/balance

- Fixed lot sizing

- No comments logged in the comment section





Furthermore, the EA should integrate a randomization feature to vary trade positions or execution timing, as well as impose maximum and daily drawdown limits to effectively meet FTMO criteria.





Please note that I require a demo version for thorough back and forward testing over a minimum duration of 30 days to assess whether the EA meets my expectations in detail. I will not consider any EA that fails to comply fully with the aforementioned specifications.





Let’s ensure this process is efficient and productive for both parties. Thank you for your understanding. Please refrain from proposing offers outside my budget or from reaching out if I have previously rejected your submissions, as those decisions are final.