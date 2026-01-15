Similar orders

EA MT5 based on candlestickpattern 30+ USD Symbol: Xauusd Timeframe: i want to choose Entry: 2 bullish candles in a row= buy order 2 bearish candles in a row= sell order Lotsize: i want to choose Tp 10 pips ( but i want to choose) Sl 50 pips ( i want to choose) I want to achieve 10 pips of profit every day. So if the first trade of the day is profitable, the ea will stop trading for the rest of that day. If the stop loss is hit, then I will need 6 winning

Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote

AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own

MT5 Developer needed to build a MT5 EA on the major indices. 30 - 60 USD I’m looking for a developer to build an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) for trading major indices such as S&P 500, US30, USTECH , and similar instruments. Strategy Overview The EA will place only one trade per day . Trading session starts at 9:30 AM EST (90 mins after market open) . After the first 5-minute candle closes , the EA will mark the high and low of that candle. The EA then switches to the 1-minute timeframe and

Modification of trading system 96+ USD im looking for a skilled coder who can make an indicator produce a signal when my custome indicators align. I would also like an EA also made which opens trades on these signals, theres an EA i already have which manages trades so all i want is for the coder to make the signals made by the indicator use the trade management from this EA. More details to be provided. The project is abit urgent and please only take the

MT4 EA Optimization & Backtesting for Prop Firm (Gold + Multi-Pair) 30 - 50 USD I am looking for an experienced MT4 Expert Advisor developer to help backtest and optimize an existing EA for prop firm trading . The EA currently trades Gold (XAUUSD) on M1/M5 , and the goal is to make it low-risk, stable, and prop-firm friendly , while also identifying a more aggressive preset for evaluation phases

EA based on an another EA that scans all market symbols 30+ USD Hi, I need to build an EA which is based on signal that i get from another EA. That EA scans the symbols and sends notifications. Alerts are written to the MetaTrader terminal log. All is needed is to access the terminal log / experts log, and parse or react to the alert messages written there. I buy that EA to take a buy and sell at the same time and settings will be very simple: Lot size, TP, SL (0 means SL is

EA that works with both MT4, as with Binary Options 30+ USD Requirements Specification examples Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average

EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USD I am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize