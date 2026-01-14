FreelanceSections

EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

I am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize effectiveness, minimizing losses and protecting the account. 


My budget is up to $400 and I would like the job done within a week. Also, please fully back-test the strategy and let me know the results. 

Thanks,

Laurence Daniels


Similar orders
Code a Renko based EA/bot for either MT4, or MT5 or ctrader platform 30+ USD
I want EA would work like a bot. I will share the box size on daily market for XAUUSD AND BTC . The bot should apply the same box size on charts and when super trend signals buy it should buy and when sell it should sell with quantity which will shared like 0.01 or 0.10 Secondly when the trade is executed it should carry till trailing SL as for example If supertrend gives Buy signal Entry done at 100 for example and
EA MT5 based on candlestickpattern 30+ USD
Symbol: Xauusd Timeframe: i want to choose Entry: 2 bullish candles in a row= buy order 2 bearish candles in a row= sell order Lotsize: i want to choose Tp 10 pips ( but i want to choose) Sl 50 pips ( i want to choose) I want to achieve 10 pips of profit every day. So if the first trade of the day is profitable, the ea will stop trading for the rest of that day. If the stop loss is hit, then I will need 6 winning
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD
For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
TradingView alerts to MT5 Automation (Scalping on 1-min time interval) 80 - 150 USD
Description I need an very low latency MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5 to automate TradingView alerts into MT5 trades for alerts set up done on trading view. The EA must work on both DEMO and LIVE accounts whichever will be attached to MT5 (XM, IC Markets and similar MT5 brokers) and be suitable for fast 1-minute timeframe scalping.End to End solution. Functional Requirements 1. TradingView Integration
MT5 Prop Firm Trend Following EA (Eur/USD and USD/JPY, Risk-Controlled) 250 - 350 USD
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a custom, prop-firm-compliant trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 . This EA will be used on prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO-style rules), so strict risk control and rule compliance are mandatory . This is NOT a grid, martingale, scalping, or recovery EA. The goal is consistency, rule compliance, and capital preservation , not
I would lime to buy mql5 version of quntum trading bot or simillar ea that is good 500 - 1000 USD
I would like to buy ea that is proven to be good need to have stable profit and can be very unstable DD but not more than 40 %you can send eas in dm for sale. I am looking of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive
Looking for a dependable (MT5 EA & its source code) with a demonstrated history of successfully passing proprietary trading firm challenges while consistently delivering profits in the market. 50 - 150 USD
I am looking of an Expert Advisor (EA) that has undergone independent validation and demonstrates a capability to successfully navigate prop firm challenges, as well as efficiently manage funded accounts. It is imperative that you provide a comprehensive explanation of the strategy utilized by your EA, along with a demo version that has a 30-day expiration. This will facilitate extensive back testing and forward
Robotrader mobile automated system 30+ USD
Hellow,l hope you are well,l am writing to place an order for a professional trading robot.l am looking for a reliable,well optimized robot that can trade efficiently,manage risk properly and deliver consistent performance in the market,I am particularly interested in a trading robot that uses a proven and transparent strategy,has strong risk management features,works well on common trading platforms,is suitable for
MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a

Project information

Budget
30 - 400 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 7 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0