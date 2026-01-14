Specification
I am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize effectiveness, minimizing losses and protecting the account.
My budget is up to $400 and I would like the job done within a week. Also, please fully back-test the strategy and let me know the results.
Thanks,
Laurence Daniels
