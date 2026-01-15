MQL5 Experts
Specification
SLee
1. แนวคิดของระบบการซื้อขายมีดังนี้ : จะเข้าซื้อขายเมื่อ เส้นหลักและเส้นสัญญาณ ของ MACD ตัดกันในทิศทางแนวโน้ม ปัจจุบัน
2. แนวโน้ม จะถูกกำหนดโดยใช้ ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่แบบเอ็กซ์โปเนนเชียล ( Exponential Moving Average หรือ EMA) ตามช่วงเวลาที่ระบุ (InpMATrendPeriod) หากค่า EMA ปัจจุบันมากกว่าค่า EMA ก่อนหน้า แสดงว่าแนวโน้มกำลังเพิ่มขึ้น (ema_current > ema_previous) ในทางกลับกัน หากค่า EMA ปัจจุบันต่ำกว่าค่า EMA ก่อนหน้า แสดงว่าแนวโน้มกำลังลดลง (ema_current < ema_previous)
ต่อไปนี้เป็นตัวอย่างเอกสารข้อกำหนดสำหรับการพัฒนาเครื่องมือ ช่วยซื้อขาย MACD Sample Expert Advisor ซึ่งมีอยู่ในแพ็กเกจมาตรฐานของ MetaTrader 5
3. สัญญาณการซื้อขาย :
- สัญญาณซื้อ: เส้น MACD หลักตัดกับเส้นสัญญาณขึ้น (macd_current>signal_current && macd_previous<signal_previous)
- สัญญาณขาย: เส้น MACD หลักตัดกับเส้นสัญญาณลง (macd_current < signal_current && macd_previous > signal_previous) ภาพด้านล่างแสดงกรณีซื้อและขาย
