I am looking for someone to develop a grid bot for MQL4 (second attempt)

MQL5 Experts

Specification

Bot must be able to create variable number of grids.

Variable distance between grids

Be able to buy AND sell at the same time at each grid level

Variable 'take profit' and 'stop loss' in both directions

variable number of contracts to buy AND sell at each level

Variable settings to buy only, sell only and buy and sell options

Bot must be able to preform all of the above and work with indices and forex

Execution Example:

Market moves up 20 points (next grid level - variable), bot executes x number of contracts as buy and sell at same time, if market moves another 20 points, bot buys and sells x number of contracts. Bot takes profit/loss at predefined level (variable).

Please see uploaded paper description. Please also see uploaded screenshot which is a very similar bot trading on FTSE100 (Demo).

Further details will be provided later.


Files:

JPEG
IMG_9515.jpeg
2.5 Mb
PNG
Screenshot_2026-01-15_161013.png
56.6 Kb

Similar orders
I need prop firm EA that is making 3% monthly, can be more 500+ USD
Hello all developers! I want ready made prop firm EA that is making around 3% monthly or overal 36% per year +/- Only serious offers please, don't waste my and your time. I am not an idiot. Thank you very much for your attention. Price is negotiable. Source of code required. Can be MT5, but can be also MT4
Create The Profitunity System Trading 200 - 500 USD
For only developer who understand Chaos/ Profiunity trading system by Bill WIlliams, Create The Profitunity System Trading based on Bill Williams Chaos theory, Trade based on Trend Affirmation in Daily, entry in H4, using Williams Fractal, Williams Alligator, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, Market Facilitation Index. Balance Line, entry on Reversal, add on while market show continuation sign. Please quote
AN EXISTING MT5 EA TO BUY WHEN PRICE TRENDS ABOVE 50 AND 200 EMAs, AND SELL WHEN PRICE TRENDS BELOW SAME EMAs. 30 - 150 USD
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
MT5 Developer needed to build a MT5 EA on the major indices. 30 - 60 USD
I’m looking for a developer to build an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) for trading major indices such as S&P 500, US30, USTECH , and similar instruments. Strategy Overview The EA will place only one trade per day . Trading session starts at 9:30 AM EST (90 mins after market open) . After the first 5-minute candle closes , the EA will mark the high and low of that candle. The EA then switches to the 1-minute timeframe and
Modification of trading system 96+ USD
im looking for a skilled coder who can make an indicator produce a signal when my custome indicators align. I would also like an EA also made which opens trades on these signals, theres an EA i already have which manages trades so all i want is for the coder to make the signals made by the indicator use the trade management from this EA. More details to be provided. The project is abit urgent and please only take the
MT4 EA Optimization & Backtesting for Prop Firm (Gold + Multi-Pair) 30 - 50 USD
I am looking for an experienced MT4 Expert Advisor developer to help backtest and optimize an existing EA for prop firm trading . The EA currently trades Gold (XAUUSD) on M1/M5 , and the goal is to make it low-risk, stable, and prop-firm friendly , while also identifying a more aggressive preset for evaluation phases
EA based on an another EA that scans all market symbols 30+ USD
Hi, I need to build an EA which is based on signal that i get from another EA. That EA scans the symbols and sends notifications. Alerts are written to the MetaTrader terminal log. All is needed is to access the terminal log / experts log, and parse or react to the alert messages written there. I buy that EA to take a buy and sell at the same time and settings will be very simple: Lot size, TP, SL (0 means SL is
EA that works with both MT4, as with Binary Options 30+ USD
Requirements Specification examples Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average
EA that trades XAUUSD on a cross over strategy 30 - 400 USD
I am looking for a developer to create a trading robot (EA) to trade XAUUSD, NAS100 and SPX500. The rules are as follows: Buy when the 2 EMA crosses over the 10 EMA and price closes over the 50 ema. Sell when the 2 EMAs cross below the 10 EMAs and the price closes below the 50 EMAs. The take profit and stop loss can be adjusted by me selecting from a drop-down box. I am open to other parameters to optimize
Convert EA from mql4 into mql5 30+ USD
Please convert mql4 EA into mql5 EA, source of code will be send only for selected candidates, After conversion 1:1 EA require small, cosmetic changes, My budget is 30 USD, I have 1 converted mql5 file, but have some bugs, maybe it will be helpful for you or maybe you want to start conversion from 0, it's up to you

