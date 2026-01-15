Bot must be able to create variable number of grids.

Variable distance between grids

Be able to buy AND sell at the same time at each grid level

Variable 'take profit' and 'stop loss' in both directions

variable number of contracts to buy AND sell at each level

Variable settings to buy only, sell only and buy and sell options

Bot must be able to preform all of the above and work with indices and forex

Execution Example:

Market moves up 20 points (next grid level - variable), bot executes x number of contracts as buy and sell at same time, if market moves another 20 points, bot buys and sells x number of contracts. Bot takes profit/loss at predefined level (variable).

Please see uploaded paper description. Please also see uploaded screenshot which is a very similar bot trading on FTSE100 (Demo).

Further details will be provided later.