I’m looking for a skilled EA developer who has a strong understanding of price action and supply & demand concepts, and can translate these ideas into a well-structured, reliable Expert Advisor. It will be a combination of 2 strategy into one EA.

This project involves multiple trading strategies, and I’m only interested in working with someone who is genuinely familiar with these concepts and confident in implementing them properly. Please apply only if you have prior experience building EAs based on price action or supply & demand concept/strategy.

Beyond coding, I’m looking for a technical partner, not just an order-taker. Since I’m not a developer myself, I need someone who can:

Advise what is technically feasible and what isn’t

Suggest improvements or alternatives when necessary

Help refine the logic to make the EA more robust and realistic in live markets

Your experience and input will be highly valued in shaping the final product.

Strategy Overview

Strategy 1 – Trend + Demand Zone Pullback

Identify the overall market trend on the H1 timeframe

If the trend is bullish, the EA will look only for buy opportunities

On the M15 timeframe, identify and mark valid demand zones

When price pulls back into a demand zone without breaking below it, the EA will enter a BUY trade

The focus is on clean pullbacks within a healthy trend

Strategy 2 – Trend Breakout + Pullback Entry

Detect the dominant trend on H1 or H4

In a bullish trend, monitor the M15 timeframe for a breakout above recent highs

After the breakout, wait patiently for a pullback/retest

Enter a BUY trade upon confirmation of continuation

If you have experience in price action–based systems, supply & demand modeling, and EA development, and are confident in both execution and strategic input, I’d love to hear from you and give me your best proposal.