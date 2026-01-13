Hi,

I have listed this job at $100, however, the price I am willing to pay depends mainly on the DD of your EA.

I am looking for:

1. MT4 EA + source code

2. DD ideally lower than 5%, max 6%.

3. Profitable

4. One trade at a time.

No history readers and no unprofitable EAs please; I will validate this.

I have Global Prime and RoboForex for testing.

If your EA is near about, but not exact s of my job spec, consider contacting me so I can understand any differences.









If you are interested in this job, please send me a 48 hour demo. I will demo and Live test to validate the EA performance.

Please, if available, also send any information on your EAs historical performance.

All the best.