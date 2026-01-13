FreelanceSections

Looking for an Expert that can auto trade according to local Expert's order in same terminal

MQL4 Experts

Specification

Hello,

I need an expert that can copy other experts' orders in same terminal. Other experts trade both market order and pending order.

As soon as new order opened, whatever instant or pending, i need the new EA make copy with different position size under condition of whether previous closed order was win.

Expert can identify other experts' orders by maggic number or ea comments.

There are only two big conditions: Last orders from other expert were WIN or LOSS. 

Two kinds of trading methods :

1.)Instant copy include TP and SL (in pips) ;

2.)or copy only after pullback X percent from entry price to pending SL, the SL of new order rest unchanged, but new TP count Y percent from entry price to pending TP (when Y=0 means new TP at entry, Y=1 means new TP at TP) .


If other expert has consecutive N WIN closed orders , copy the next one, add T/F

   If T, position size(fixed lot,autolot by balance or Multiplier) and 1 of 2 trading methods


If other expert has consecutive N LOSS closed orders , copy the next one, add T/F

   If T, position size(fixed lot,autolot by balance or Multiplier) and 1 of 2 trading methods


News protection, slippage protection, email and phone alert



Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(491)
Projects
955
74%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
10%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
2
Developer 2
Rating
(21)
Projects
30
57%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
3%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(20)
Projects
21
67%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Working
Published: 2 codes
4
Developer 4
Rating
(305)
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(3)
Projects
6
67%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
17%
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Developer 9
Rating
(71)
Projects
254
53%
Arbitration
16
50% / 38%
Overdue
83
33%
Working
10
Developer 10
Rating
(11)
Projects
13
62%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(322)
Projects
499
67%
Arbitration
5
40% / 0%
Overdue
4
1%
Free
Published: 8 codes
12
Developer 12
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
13
Developer 13
Rating
(294)
Projects
470
39%
Arbitration
102
40% / 24%
Overdue
78
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
14
Developer 14
Rating
(6)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
33%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(8)
Projects
12
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
25%
Working
16
Developer 16
Rating
(52)
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
4
0% / 25%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
Similar orders
MT5 Indicator / Semi-Automated EA for XAUUSD, XAGUSD & Major Forex Pairs – Low Risk 30 - 100 USD
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build a professional MT5 software (indicator or semi-automated EA) for metals and major forex pairs. 📌 PLATFORM & MARKETS Platform: MetaTrader 5 Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) XAGUSD (Silver vs USD) EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY Trading styles: Scalping Intraday / short-term swing 🎯 MAIN OBJECTIVE I do NOT want an aggressive fully automated robot. I want a
Boom & Crash Counter-Spike EA (MT5 – Optional Auto First Order, Daily Profit Cap 30 - 50 USD
Boom & Crash Counter-Spike EA for MT5 (Deriv) Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to build a clean, reliable, and well-structured Expert Advisor for trading Boom and Crash indices on Deriv. The EA is designed to trade strictly against spikes: Always SELL Boom indices Always BUY Crash indices This is not an indicator-based or signal-generating system. The EA executes and manages
Basic Prop Firm Trading Simulation & Admin Dashboard (Budget $300–$500) 300 - 500 USD
I need a basic simulated trading environment for a prop firm. Requirements: • Simulated trading (no broker branding) • Real-time price feed • Manual admin dashboard • Ability to manually set: • Total drawdown • Daily drawdown • Profit target • Trader dashboard (read-only) • Simple UI (no automation required) Platform: • MT5 or web-based Budget: • $300–$500 This is a basic version, not enterprise software
Forex trading bot job 600+ USD
I am seeking an experienced freelance marketing and algorithmic trading specialist to develop a user-friendly automated trading bot for the Pocket Option platform. The system should feature a simple and secure interface that allows direct login using my existing credentials. The bot will be designed to operate exclusively on multiple OTC currency pairs (a minimum of 10, such as EUR/USD OTC, GBP/JPY OTC, and similar
Trading robot based on moving average cross-over criteria 100 - 500 USD
The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user. The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could
GoldTrade EA 30 - 60 USD
Hi, I am looking for someone who has already developed a high-performance Gold EA that can outperform the one shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please apply for this job. Please describe how the EA works (for example, whether it uses a grid system) and provide backtest results along with the set files. If the EA meets my expectations, you can make the necessary adjustments and I will use it as my own
MARGIN TRADER EA by Mary Jane 30+ USD
I am looking for someone who has or who can modify the Margin Trader EA by MaryJane preferably the MT5 version by making it pyramid using a fixed lot size addition(preferably 1st trade lot size) instead of using all the margin available to define the lotsize
HAJOSKI 30+ USD
BUY ALERT Supertrend turns Bullish Last time xSupertrend was bearish, there is a retracement on BBstops Last time XSupertrend was bearish, Price was < or = to MA1 Instrument is in trend (STEP MA and STEP MA 2 are both Bullish) SELL ALERT Supertrend turns Bearish Last time xSupertrend was bullish, there is a retracement on BBstops Last time XSupertrend was bullish, Price was < or = to MA1 STEP MA1 and STEP MA 2 are
محتاج بوت تداول متعدد الاستيراتيجيات 30 - 100 USD
ده بوت مشابهه نفس ما احتاج بيكون عباره عن اقوي الاستيراتيجيات مثل smc , ict trend price action mcad rsi وهناك اكثر تستطيع ان تحدد استيراتيجية واحده او اكثر وعند مثلا تطابق 60% من الشروط يفتح الصفقه ويكون طبعا فيه ستوب لوز وستوب متحرك لتكبير الارباح
Hello beloved developers .. I need a experienced developer to code a order block indicator with smc 30 - 60 USD
I want a order block indicator mt5 which will give signals alerts.. Bearish order block blue bullish red .. with highs and lows reversal........ it should give arrows or dots for entry or something... and exit level... I show what I need in the picture

Project information

Budget
30+ USD