Hello,

I need an expert that can copy other experts' orders in same terminal. Other experts trade both market order and pending order.

As soon as new order opened, whatever instant or pending, i need the new EA make copy with different position size under condition of whether previous closed order was win.

Expert can identify other experts' orders by maggic number or ea comments.

There are only two big conditions: Last orders from other expert were WIN or LOSS.

Two kinds of trading methods :

1.)Instant copy include TP and SL (in pips) ;

2.)or copy only after pullback X percent from entry price to pending SL, the SL of new order rest unchanged, but new TP count Y percent from entry price to pending TP (when Y=0 means new TP at entry, Y=1 means new TP at TP) .





If other expert has consecutive N WIN closed orders , copy the next one, add T/F

If T, position size(fixed lot,autolot by balance or Multiplier) and 1 of 2 trading methods





If other expert has consecutive N LOSS closed orders , copy the next one, add T/F

If T, position size(fixed lot,autolot by balance or Multiplier) and 1 of 2 trading methods





News protection, slippage protection, email and phone alert







