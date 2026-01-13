Specification
I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- XAUUSD fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/5 unlimited.
require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must be designed for very fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts. It should automatically detect symbol properties to ensure correct position sizing and execution on supported instruments without requiring manual configuration.
STRATEGY REQUIREMENTS
Must be suitable for short-term M1 and M5, high-speed scalping or high-frequency style trading, using a high-probability approach based on trend confirmation, momentum, market structure, price action filtering and not indicators only. No martingale, NO grid and NO hedging or uncontrolled averaging strategies and instead focus on precise, controlled trade auto entries and auto exits.
RISK MANAGEMENT
Must include dynamic lot sizing, volatility-based stop loss and take profit (e.g., ATR), break-even protection, trailing stops, partial profit taking, and overall drawdown or trade-limit protection to ensure long-term account safety.
The EA must be robust enough to handle the execution function correctly across symbols with different digit formats and contract multipliers, and include spread and volatility filters to avoid unfavourable market conditions. It must be fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester, with consistent behaviour between backtesting and live trading, and follow clean, modular MQL5 coding standards with error-free compilation.
Final selection will be based on the developer’s ability to clearly explain the EA’s trading logic, execution flow, and risk controls in a video, demonstrating a strong understanding of HFT-style systems and the live trading environments.
Project information
Budget
80+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count1