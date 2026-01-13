MQL5 Experts
Specification
Boom & Crash Counter-Spike EA for MT5 (Deriv)
Project Overview
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to build a clean, reliable, and well-structured Expert Advisor for trading Boom and Crash indices on Deriv.
The EA is designed to trade strictly against spikes:
Always SELL Boom indices
Always BUY Crash indices
This is not an indicator-based or signal-generating system.
The EA executes and manages trades based solely on predefined user inputs and rules.
Symbols to Be Traded
Boom 500
Boom 1000
Crash 500
Crash 1000
All symbols must be configurable via input parameters.
Core Trading Logic
Trades only in the opposite direction of spikes
Fully automated trade management once enabled
Optional Automatic First Order, controlled by input (Au…
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 5 to 15 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0