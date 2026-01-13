Boom & Crash Counter-Spike EA for MT5 (Deriv)

Project Overview

I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to build a clean, reliable, and well-structured Expert Advisor for trading Boom and Crash indices on Deriv.





The EA is designed to trade strictly against spikes:





Always SELL Boom indices





Always BUY Crash indices





This is not an indicator-based or signal-generating system.

The EA executes and manages trades based solely on predefined user inputs and rules.





Symbols to Be Traded

Boom 500





Boom 1000





Crash 500





Crash 1000





All symbols must be configurable via input parameters.





Core Trading Logic

Trades only in the opposite direction of spikes





Fully automated trade management once enabled





Optional Automatic First Order, controlled by input (Au…