The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user.

The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user.

The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could be changed by the user.

I am open to other parameters suggested by the developer to enhance accuracy. I would like the strategy back tested.

The robot will be used primarily for XAUUSD, but also SPX500 and NAS100