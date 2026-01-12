FreelanceSections

Trading robot based on moving average cross-over criteria

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

The robot will take buy trades when the 2 ema cross over the 10 ema and price has closed above the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user.

The robot will take sell trades when the 2 ema cross under the 10 ema and price has closed under the 50 ema. The take profit and stop loss can be set as an optional level by the user.

The entry timeframe will be 15 minutes, but it could be changed by the user.

I am open to other parameters suggested by the developer to enhance accuracy. I would like the strategy back tested.

The robot will be used primarily for XAUUSD, but also SPX500 and NAS100

Project information

Budget
100 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 10 to 30 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0