Professional Required: Full MT4 Server Enterprise Setup - 100% Manual Price Control & Full Administrator Rights
Specification
(Job Description)
I am looking for a professional expert to set up a COMPLETE MT4 FULL SERVER ENTERPRISE (Must be a standalone Full Server, absolutely NOT a White Label). The final result must be 100% identical in functionality to the professional admin manipulation systems seen in private server videos.
Mandatory Project Requirements:
1. Full Enterprise Admin Control:
- Deliver a fully functional MT4 Manager with absolute Full Administrator permissions.
- Total ability to create, delete, and modify client accounts (Balance, Credit, Leverage, Group settings).
- Total ability to edit, open, or close any live trades manually at any time.
2. Price Manipulation & Synchronization (The Mirror Condition):
- Manual Control: I must have the tools to change Bid/Ask prices manually for any symbol.
- Real-Time Sync: Any price change made in the Manager must reflect on the MT4 Mobile App instantly (Less than 1-second delay).
- Integration of Virtual Dealer Plugin or similar server-side tools for manual price spiking, freezing, and feeding.
3. Full Server Enterprise Core Files:
- The developer MUST provide the complete server directory, specifically the mt4srv.exe, Config, Bases, and History folders.
- The Full Server must be hosted on a high-performance VPS and be accessible globally via a dedicated IP.
4. Brand Customization:
- Full ability to customize and register the Server Name that appears when users search in the MT4 Mobile directory.
Payment & Verification Terms (Strict):
- Live Demo Required: Before I accept any offer, you must provide a live test. You will give me login details to a test account to check on my phone, and I must see you changing prices in real-time.
- Zero Tolerance: This is a Full Server Enterprise request. If the system behaves like a restricted White Label or if the mobile app sync is delayed, a full refund will be requested.
- Final Delivery: The project is only complete when I have the full files and I am 100% capable of performing all manipulation tasks myself.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
544
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
3
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Project information
Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count1