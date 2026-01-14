FreelanceSections

Professional Required: Full MT4 Server Enterprise Setup - 100% Manual Price Control & Full Administrator Rights

I am looking for a professional expert to set up a COMPLETE MT4 FULL SERVER ENTERPRISE (Must be a standalone Full Server, absolutely NOT a White Label). The final result must be 100% identical in functionality to the professional admin manipulation systems seen in private server videos.

Mandatory Project Requirements:

1. Full Enterprise Admin Control:

  • ​Deliver a fully functional MT4 Manager with absolute Full Administrator permissions.
  • ​Total ability to create, delete, and modify client accounts (Balance, Credit, Leverage, Group settings).
  • ​Total ability to edit, open, or close any live trades manually at any time.

2. Price Manipulation & Synchronization (The Mirror Condition):

  • Manual Control: I must have the tools to change Bid/Ask prices manually for any symbol.
  • Real-Time Sync: Any price change made in the Manager must reflect on the MT4 Mobile App instantly (Less than 1-second delay).
  • ​Integration of Virtual Dealer Plugin or similar server-side tools for manual price spiking, freezing, and feeding.

3. Full Server Enterprise Core Files:

  • ​The developer MUST provide the complete server directory, specifically the mt4srv.exe, Config, Bases, and History folders.
  • ​The Full Server must be hosted on a high-performance VPS and be accessible globally via a dedicated IP.

4. Brand Customization:

  • ​Full ability to customize and register the Server Name that appears when users search in the MT4 Mobile directory.

Payment & Verification Terms (Strict):

  1. Live Demo Required: Before I accept any offer, you must provide a live test. You will give me login details to a test account to check on my phone, and I must see you changing prices in real-time.
  2. Zero Tolerance: This is a Full Server Enterprise request. If the system behaves like a restricted White Label or if the mobile app sync is delayed, a full refund will be requested.
  3. Final Delivery: The project is only complete when I have the full files and I am 100% capable of performing all manipulation tasks myself.

