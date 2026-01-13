Specification
I need a basic simulated trading environment for a prop firm.
Requirements:
• Simulated trading (no broker branding)
• Real-time price feed
• Manual admin dashboard
• Ability to manually set:
• Total drawdown
• Daily drawdown
• Profit target
• Trader dashboard (read-only)
• Simple UI (no automation required)
Platform:
• MT5 or web-based
Budget:
• $300–$500
This is a basic version, not enterprise software.
Project information
Budget
300 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0