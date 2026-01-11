FreelanceSections

Take Profit Levels and EMA filter addition

Dear developers,


I hope you are doing well.

I currently have time Open range breakout EA that i would like to modify. 

I need features.


EMA filter 

- Add 2 moving averages

- I want them to be optional to turn on or turn off as I will be doing testings

What I want to do ? 


If the price is above 200MA, and there is a long breakout = Go LONG

if the price is above 200MA and there is short breakout = no trade


This is just the filter I would like to test with


Take profit levels.


I want this to be optional as well = true or false


If there is a long breakout, for example , I want partial tp at 1:0.5 RRR, 1:1, 1:2... as so on ( i want to be able to modify this)


So for example, If I open 1 lot position size, and select " 3 profit targets", at each profit target 33% of the position will be closed ( I want percentages, RRR profit targets, and the number of the profit targets to be optional)


For example, i set I want 4 profit targest ( 1:1 , 1:2, 1:3, and 1:4 RRR), maybe i would like to close 50% of the trade on the first Profit target, and others at 16% of the original.

I want these options to be optional as I will be diong testings to find good settings. 


Good luck

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)