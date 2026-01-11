Dear developers,



I currently have time Open range breakout EA that i would like to modify.

I need features.



EMA filter

- Add 2 moving averages

- I want them to be optional to turn on or turn off as I will be doing testings

What I want to do ?



If the price is above 200MA, and there is a long breakout = Go LONG

if the price is above 200MA and there is short breakout = no trade





This is just the filter I would like to test with





Take profit levels.





I want this to be optional as well = true or false





If there is a long breakout, for example , I want partial tp at 1:0.5 RRR, 1:1, 1:2... as so on ( i want to be able to modify this)





So for example, If I open 1 lot position size, and select " 3 profit targets", at each profit target 33% of the position will be closed ( I want percentages, RRR profit targets, and the number of the profit targets to be optional)





For example, i set I want 4 profit targest ( 1:1 , 1:2, 1:3, and 1:4 RRR), maybe i would like to close 50% of the trade on the first Profit target, and others at 16% of the original.



I want these options to be optional as I will be diong testings to find good settings.





