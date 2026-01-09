FreelanceSections

Convert Pinescript TradingView Strategy to MQL5 to EA bot

MQL5 Converting Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging C++

Specification

Project Title: Convert Pinescript TradingView Strategy to MQL5 to EA bot

Project Description: I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to convert a TradingView Pine Script strategy into a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA). The goal is to have an identical replication of the strategy logic and backtest results.

Key Requirements:

  • Logic Conversion: Translate all Pine Script indicators, entry conditions, and exit rules into MQL5.

  • Money Management: * User-defined Lot Size (Fixed or % of Equity).

    • Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit (in Pips or Points).

    • Trailing Stop and Break-even functionality.

  • Time & Date Filters: Ability to set specific trading hours and days of the week.

  • Account Type Compatibility: The EA must be compatible with [Hedging / Netting] account types.

  • Notifications: Integrated Alerts (Pop-up, Email, and Push notifications to mobile).

Developer Qualifications:

  • Must have a proven track record of Pine Script to MQL5 conversions.

  • Must be able to handle "Repainting" issues or "Security" function calls if they exist in the source code.

  • Ability to provide the full source code (.mq5) upon completion.

Deliverables:

  1. Fully functional .mq5 Source Code.

  2. Backtest report from MT5 demonstrating that the logic matches the original TradingView strategy.

Note: I will provide the Pine Script source code to the selected candidate. Please state your experience with similar conversions in your application.


