Specification
I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only).
PLATFORM:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions)
- Symbol: XAUUSD only
GENERAL RULES:
- Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required)
- NO martingale
- NO grid
- NO hedging
- One trade at a time
- Works on live and demo accounts
- Must allow manual stop/disable at any time
TIMEFRAME:
- M15 and H1 (user selectable)
ENTRY LOGIC (MULTI-CONFLUENCE):
The EA should enter trades only when ALL conditions align:
- Trend direction using EMA (e.g., EMA 50 & EMA 200)
- Momentum confirmation (RSI or similar)
- Volatility filter (ATR-based)
- Optional session filter (London & New York sessions)
The developer may optimize indicators but must follow a conservative trend-following logic suitable for Gold (XAUUSD).
RISK MANAGEMENT (VERY IMPORTANT):
- Fixed risk per trade: user input (default 1%)
- Risk calculated based on Stop Loss distance
- Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance
- Minimum balance support: $100
- Must work safely on small accounts
STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:
- Stop Loss: ATR-based or structure-based (no fixed pip SL)
- Take Profit system:
- TP1 = partial close (e.g., 30%)
- TP2 = partial close (e.g., 30%)
- TP3 = final TP with trailing stop
- Break-even option after TP1
- Trailing stop after TP2
PROTECTIONS:
- Maximum trades per day (user input)
- Maximum daily drawdown protection (%)
- News filter (optional)
- Spread filter (Gold spreads can widen)
- Slippage protection
INPUT PARAMETERS (MUST BE EDITABLE):
- Risk % per trade
- Max trades per day
- Trading session ON/OFF
- Enable/Disable partial closes
- Enable/Disable trailing stop
- Enable/Disable EA instantly (master switch)
VISUALS:
- On-chart display showing:
- Account balance
- Current risk %
- Trade status
- EA ON/OFF status
DELIVERABLES:
- Fully compiled EA (.ex4)
- Source code (.mq4)
- Installation instructions
- Input parameter explanation
- Basic backtest results on XAUUSD
NOTE:
This EA is intended for disciplined, low-risk Gold trading. Stability, protection, and risk control are more important than high-frequency trading.
Please confirm before starting development if any clarification is required.
