FreelanceSections

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management

MQL4 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules

Specification

I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only).

PLATFORM:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions)
- Symbol: XAUUSD only

GENERAL RULES:
- Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required)
- NO martingale
- NO grid
- NO hedging
- One trade at a time
- Works on live and demo accounts
- Must allow manual stop/disable at any time

TIMEFRAME:
- M15 and H1 (user selectable)

ENTRY LOGIC (MULTI-CONFLUENCE):
The EA should enter trades only when ALL conditions align:
- Trend direction using EMA (e.g., EMA 50 & EMA 200)
- Momentum confirmation (RSI or similar)
- Volatility filter (ATR-based)
- Optional session filter (London & New York sessions)

The developer may optimize indicators but must follow a conservative trend-following logic suitable for Gold (XAUUSD).

RISK MANAGEMENT (VERY IMPORTANT):
- Fixed risk per trade: user input (default 1%)
- Risk calculated based on Stop Loss distance
- Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance
- Minimum balance support: $100
- Must work safely on small accounts

STOP LOSS & TAKE PROFIT:
- Stop Loss: ATR-based or structure-based (no fixed pip SL)
- Take Profit system:
   - TP1 = partial close (e.g., 30%)
   - TP2 = partial close (e.g., 30%)
   - TP3 = final TP with trailing stop
- Break-even option after TP1
- Trailing stop after TP2

PROTECTIONS:
- Maximum trades per day (user input)
- Maximum daily drawdown protection (%)
- News filter (optional)
- Spread filter (Gold spreads can widen)
- Slippage protection

INPUT PARAMETERS (MUST BE EDITABLE):
- Risk % per trade
- Max trades per day
- Trading session ON/OFF
- Enable/Disable partial closes
- Enable/Disable trailing stop
- Enable/Disable EA instantly (master switch)

VISUALS:
- On-chart display showing:
  - Account balance
  - Current risk %
  - Trade status
  - EA ON/OFF status

DELIVERABLES:
- Fully compiled EA (.ex4)
- Source code (.mq4)
- Installation instructions
- Input parameter explanation
- Basic backtest results on XAUUSD

NOTE:
This EA is intended for disciplined, low-risk Gold trading. Stability, protection, and risk control are more important than high-frequency trading.

Please confirm before starting development if any clarification is required.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(102)
Projects
156
21%
Arbitration
23
9% / 78%
Overdue
16
10%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(237)
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Loaded
4
Developer 4
Rating
(151)
Projects
188
57%
Arbitration
10
80% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
(7)
Projects
11
27%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
27%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
Similar orders
Expert Advisor Using Strength, RSI & Pivot Point Indicators 30 - 31 USD
Hello, I need an Expert Advisor (EA) developed using a combination of three indicators : Strength Indicator RSI Pivot Points The detailed strategy will be shared after you apply for this job . The EA must work properly in the Strategy Tester , so we can verify that entries and exits are executed correctly. I have attached an image showing how the indicators look on the chart. Please apply only if you are confident
Martingale EA 50 - 300 USD
i want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required. ac number -13145 pass- View@1234 server- ambitious capital
EMA-Based Expert Advisor Backtesting & Optimization 30 - 35 USD
Hello, I’m looking for a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer to review, backtest, and optimize an EMA-based Expert Advisor to improve its win rate. The EA is already developed, and the task involves analyzing the existing logic, optimizing parameters, and providing performance improvements with clear results. Experience with strategy optimization and scalping systems is required
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD
I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD
* Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images
Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD
Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD
🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD
Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest
Scalping ea mt5 30 - 50 USD
PHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance) Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy Description: I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style). 1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB) * Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD
Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0