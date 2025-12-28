Specification
I want ea based on SMC concept,, i have good knowledge in smc,, if you have good knowledge then only message me we will discuss,, bos,, imbalance then take trade ,, with fixed sl and rr
Project information
Budget
40 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0