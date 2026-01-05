Specification
I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down
Similar orders
Trade station strategy 80+ USDI need a TradeStation EasyLanguage developer to create a simple one-shot intraday strategy for any 5-minute stock chart. I will manually enter five inputs: LowerBuyPrice, UpperBuyPrice, StopPrice, TargetPrice, and QtyShares. During regular U.S. equity hours, the strategy should enter long once when price trades between my buy levels, then exit only if the StopPrice or TargetPrice is hit, or if I close the position
Usdt clone 30 - 100 USDFLASH USDT Generation on TRON (TRC20) with Extended Duration 10 August 2025 at 17:59 Python Design Consultation Python Specification 1. Objective To acquire or develop a technological solution that allows the generation of temporary “FLASH” USDT on the TRON (TRC20) network, with an on-chain lifespan equal to or greater than 180 days. 2. Functional Scope 2.1 FLASH USDT Generation Creation of temporary USDT tokens
Pazuzu 30+ USDgenerate or create me a python coded file that has mql5 language requirements for a trading bot under the following instructions. the bot must execute trades if necessary the bot must trade 24/7 the bot must trade gold and currency the bot must make unlimited profit hourly the bot must enter market with caution after market analysis of 98 percent of clear trade
Project information
Budget
4000+ USD
Deadline
from 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0