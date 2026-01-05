Similar orders

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

I want bot which transfer crypto from one crypto adress to another immediately 30 - 40 USD I want developer who know how to create bot which immediately transfer specific crypto coin deposit to one crypto address to another specific address in just a second,, if you know about this then only comment on this post

Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect

Trade station strategy 80+ USD I need a TradeStation EasyLanguage developer to create a simple one-shot intraday strategy for any 5-minute stock chart. I will manually enter five inputs: LowerBuyPrice, UpperBuyPrice, StopPrice, TargetPrice, and QtyShares. During regular U.S. equity hours, the strategy should enter long once when price trades between my buy levels, then exit only if the StopPrice or TargetPrice is hit, or if I close the position

Usdt clone 30 - 100 USD FLASH USDT Generation on TRON (TRC20) with Extended Duration 10 August 2025 at 17:59 Python Design Consultation Python Specification 1. Objective To acquire or develop a technological solution that allows the generation of temporary “FLASH” USDT on the TRON (TRC20) network, with an on-chain lifespan equal to or greater than 180 days. 2. Functional Scope 2.1 FLASH USDT Generation Creation of temporary USDT tokens

Professional Algorithmic Trading Specialist | EA/Indicator Development | Strategy Optimization | Signal Setup & MT4/MT5 Technical Support 30 - 35 USD Welcome to my freelance profile. I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in: Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5) EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that