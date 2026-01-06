Specification
hello great developer
please ley me know if you can do it and how long ?
We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us
please check the video for better understanding
Here is first video: https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5
Project information
Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders13
Arbitrage count0