Specification

hello great developer 

We are looking for someone to create a Ninja Trader bot that can identify liquidity sweeps using lux algos indicator. once liquidity sweep occurs we need the bot to use the fibonnachi tool to idenfity the 61% level and 71% level. then enter the trade for us

please check the video for better understanding 


Here is first video:  https://youtu.be/ZaGZGNgzZlc?si=we3poeWB91nWqkz5


please ley me know if you can do it and how long ?

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(27)
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(3)
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(28)
Projects
31
45%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
Project information

Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders13
Arbitrage count0