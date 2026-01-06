FreelanceSections

Expert Pine Script Developer Needed: XAUUSD 1m Reversal Indicator with Trend Filter

MQL5 Indicators Experts

Specification

"I need a high-quality, non-repainting TradingView indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe. The goal is to catch 'Tops and Bottoms' using a combination of price exhaustion and candlestick confirmation.

Key Requirements:

  1. The Signal: Must identify reversals at extremes. Please use a combination of Bollinger Bands (Standard Deviation) and RSI.

  2. Candlestick Confirmation: Signals should only fire if there is a Wick Rejection (Pin Bar) at the top or bottom.

  3. The 'Trend Shield': This is critical. I need a filter (like a 200 EMA or Volume Weighted filter) that silences 'Sell' signals during a strong uptrend and silences 'Buy' signals during a strong downtrend.

  4. Historical Accuracy: The indicator must match the price action for September 26, 2025. I will provide screenshots of the exact signals I need to replicate.

  5. Quality: Code must be clean, non-repainting, and include alerts."


Files:

JPEG
WhatsApp Image 2025-12-24 at 3.01.28 PM (1).jpeg
228.6 Kb
JPEG
WhatsApp Image 2025-12-24 at 3.01.28 PM (2).jpeg
189.8 Kb
JPEG
WhatsApp Image 2025-12-24 at 3.01.28 PM (3).jpeg
228.6 Kb
JPEG
WhatsApp Image 2025-12-24 at 3.01.28 PM.jpeg
189.8 Kb
JPEG
WhatsApp Image 2025-12-24 at 3.01.29 PM (1).jpeg
203.5 Kb

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(2)
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Loaded
Similar orders
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USD
Hello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD
cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD
Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according
EA for account Protection 50+ USD
Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
I am looking for an experienced MT4/MT5 developer to create a custom technical indicator with the following requirements: 30+ USD
Platform MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 (please specify which one you will develop) Indicator must work smoothly without lag or repainting Indicator Function Identify trend direction (Bullish / Bearish / Sideways) Provide clear Buy and Sell signals Optional confirmation using common logic (e.g. MA, RSI, ATR, or price action) Visual Display Buy signal: Arrow or label (customizable color) Sell signal: Arrow or label
First project out of many 50 - 450 USD
Long-term opportunity I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work. I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator. ⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job. You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself. Please review the image attached below for visual
Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD
Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade
MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD
I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic
Tôi muốn tìm EA có lợi nhuận được đảm bảo giá cả không thành vấn đề 5000+ USD
Tôi muốn EA siêu lợi nhuận, giá cả không thành vấn đề, chỉ cần bạn có thể chứng minh được, và gửi tôi bản demo để tôi kiểm tra bạn hãy chứng minh bản thân mình trước. EA cần backtest 1 năm hoạt động ổn định
Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USD
I have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0