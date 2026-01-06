Similar orders

Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USD Hello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step

CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when

I am looking for an experienced MT4/MT5 developer to create a custom technical indicator with the following requirements: 30+ USD Platform MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 (please specify which one you will develop) Indicator must work smoothly without lag or repainting Indicator Function Identify trend direction (Bullish / Bearish / Sideways) Provide clear Buy and Sell signals Optional confirmation using common logic (e.g. MA, RSI, ATR, or price action) Visual Display Buy signal: Arrow or label (customizable color) Sell signal: Arrow or label

First project out of many 50 - 450 USD Long-term opportunity I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work. I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator. ⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job. You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself. Please review the image attached below for visual

Indicador de reversão para OB e Forex 30+ USD Olá, preciso de um programador para montar um indicador com base na sobrevenda do estocastico, volume macd, para uma estrategia de reversão e falso rompimento com regioes de OB validos minimas e maximas de H1, H4, D1 e canais para confluencias, quero que seja didatico visualmente e com cores, sons de alertas e algum sinal de call ou put como setas indicando reversões e falsos rompimentos e continuidade

MQL5 Indicator Development – Multi-Window M30 Trade Signal with Telegram Alerts (No Repainting) 200 - 250 USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to build TWO MT5 custom indicators that detect multi-condition M30 trade setups and send Telegram alerts before trade execution . This project requires strict close-based logic , multi-indicator buffer processing , and non-repainting behavior . HIGH-LEVEL REQUIREMENTS Indicators must evaluate signals from M30 only All conditions are checked only after candle close Logic

Tôi muốn tìm EA có lợi nhuận được đảm bảo giá cả không thành vấn đề 5000+ USD Tôi muốn EA siêu lợi nhuận, giá cả không thành vấn đề, chỉ cần bạn có thể chứng minh được, và gửi tôi bản demo để tôi kiểm tra bạn hãy chứng minh bản thân mình trước. EA cần backtest 1 năm hoạt động ổn định