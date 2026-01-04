MQL5 Indicators
Specification
HI
Iam trading with XU ma simple BT 1.12 INDICATOR Which I got indicator from forexstation forum but mq4 file is not with me,I want to have similar indicator which is non repainting in both mq4 and mq5 formats,it should be similar and signals should match
it has 2 moving averages MA1 IS LONG TERM MA,MA2 is short term MA
MA 2 SIGNALS FOLLOW THE MA TREND CHANGE not crossing of MA1
Similar orders
First project out of many 50 - 450 USDLong-term opportunity I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work. I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator. ⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job. You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself. Please review the image attached below for visual
Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USDI have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks
Nijatrader indicator 30+ USDGood day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even
MT5 30 - 50 USDI'm looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help with backtesting, optimization, and VPS setup for a prop firm EA on XAUUSD (Gold). Scope of work - Backtest and optimize using high-quality tick data from Dukascopy or Polygon (2020–2025) - Perform Monte Carlo and Walk-Forward testing to optimize parameters like ATR multipliers and risk % - VPS installation and configuration for continuous MT5 operation - Apply
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders142
Arbitrage count0