Making similar indicator in MT4 AND MT5

HI

Iam trading with   XU ma simple BT 1.12 INDICATOR Which I got indicator from forexstation forum but  mq4 file is not with me,I want to have similar indicator which is non repainting in both mq4 and mq5  formats,it should be similar and signals should match

it has 2 moving averages MA1 IS LONG TERM MA,MA2 is short term MA 

MA 2 SIGNALS FOLLOW THE MA TREND CHANGE not crossing of MA1

Files:

EX4
XU ma simple BT 1.12.ex4
122.4 Kb

Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)

Customer

(112)
Placed orders142
Arbitrage count0