MQL4 Indicators Experts
Specification
I am looking for an experienced developer to build a TradingView Pine Script that generates trading signals and sends them via webhook to MT4 for automated execution.
The trading logic must be handled entirely in TradingView (Pine Script). MT4 will only be responsible for receiving webhook messages and executing trades (no strategy logic inside MT4).
The goal is to ensure that TradingView backtest results and live execution behavior are closely aligned.
MT4/ MT5 DEVELOPER 70+ USDI’m a trader looking to build a non-repainting indicator . I recently came across an indicator on the MQL5 Market called King Binary , but I’m not sure whether it can be used for automation. When I checked its settings, there are no adjustable parameters—only alert notifications
Its very simple grod EA,, 30 USDOnes EA start just buy at market order with input varibale "initial lot size",, example 0.01 lot,, and immedetely put target and stoploss by "input varible "distance points",, example 1000 points,,, if target hit then immediately take another buy order at market price with same points"distance points",, if tp hit this process keep on goes,, But if sl hit then immediately take sell order with lot size 0.03 with sl
GoldTrade EA 40+ USDتمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*: --- *Job Title:* *MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit* --- *Description:* I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*. *Main Features:* - *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade -
BencookFX EA 10000+ USDTHE STRATEAGY OF BECOOK FX IS LITERALLY A CODE WHICH IT DEAD TIME ZONE ON ICT AND RETAIL TRADER COMBINE WHICH IS A TEST FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO TRADE AND ACT LIKE
Project information
Budget
30 - 70 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0