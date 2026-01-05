MQL4 Indicators Experts Forex
Specification
Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA.
The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA.
The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer.
The conditions of new EA is as follows:
The new EA should close all open trades created by the existing EA when it reaches a certain scenario. The scenario is the points given below together:
- The volume / lot size of existing BUY and SELL trades, when the gap / difference between the lot size of BUY and SELL trades increases to X% or more;
- The oldest trade should be older by X days or more;
- At the time of closing, the current equity value should be X% higher than the equity value of the prior "all closed" position. It can be done by registering the equity value when there were no existing or open positions.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
281
46%
Arbitration
27
59% / 37%
Overdue
36
13%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
396
27%
Arbitration
38
39% / 50%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
162
43%
Arbitration
3
67% / 0%
Overdue
5
3%
Working
Published: 1 code
4
Rating
Projects
24
50%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
6
25%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
16
69%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
6%
Working
Published: 1 code
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
109
30%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Loaded
10
Rating
Projects
306
69%
Arbitration
2
100% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 1 code
11
Rating
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 articles
14
Rating
Projects
11
0%
Arbitration
6
33% / 67%
Overdue
2
18%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
594
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
17
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
20%
Free
Published: 3 codes
19
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
619
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
11
2%
Busy
22
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 41%
Overdue
196
36%
Loaded
23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -
Project information
Budget
30 - 40 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders2
Arbitrage count0