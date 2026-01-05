Need to create a New EA that focuses only on closing trades of an Existing EA.

The New EA should be attached to the Existing EA and also it should not interfere the functions of Existing EA.

The developer of the New EA should provide guidelines in order to attach the New EA to the Existing EA. The existing EA will not be shared to the developer.

The conditions of new EA is as follows:

The new EA should close all open trades created by the existing EA when it reaches a certain scenario. The scenario is the points given below together:

The volume / lot size of existing BUY and SELL trades, when the gap / difference between the lot size of BUY and SELL trades increases to X% or more;

The oldest trade should be older by X days or more;

At the time of closing, the current equity value should be X% higher than the equity value of the prior "all closed" position. It can be done by registering the equity value when there were no existing or open positions.



















































































