Looking for a long term relationship woth developer woth trading knowledge

MQL5 Indicators

Specification

Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals on chart

Signals must he placed at candle close and not repaint.

Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps

1. Send screenahots of it


2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3


3. Short period demo


4. Deposite send full version and close deal.



That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting something thay is good for me and I can't run away without paying and stay with indicator

I have many other projects and know some other traders so this can turn into a long term relationship 

