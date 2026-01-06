MQL5 Indicators
Specification
Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals on chart
Signals must he placed at candle close and not repaint.
Since I'm offering a high budget I want everything to run smoothly in these steps
1. Send screenahots of it
2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3
3. Short period demo
4. Deposite send full version and close deal.
That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting something thay is good for me and I can't run away without paying and stay with indicator
I have many other projects and know some other traders so this can turn into a long term relationship
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
12
58%
Arbitration
2
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
196
48%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Loaded
11
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
First project out of many 50 - 450 USDLong-term opportunity I run multiple trading projects. A successful delivery can lead to ongoing paid work. I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to DESIGN the trading strategy and IMPLEMENT it as a non-repainting trend-following pullback indicator. ⚠️ This is NOT a coding-only job. You must bring, define, and justify the strategy logic yourself. Please review the image attached below for visual
Ninjatrader indicator 30+ USDI have an issue with my ninja script and i would like you to help me straighten things I wanted to create an indicator and i have the source code already but i am getting compiling errors on my NinjaTrader And i tried fixing the error it still same I sent 3 images here for you to understand the errors and i would like to ask if you can help me fix it so i can go ahead and compile my source code. Thanks
Nijatrader indicator 30+ USDGood day, I would like to build an automated trading system for Ninjatrader using 2 MACD, a Supertrend, and a moving average indicator. I want the option to adjust the indicator settings, the ability to trade at three different times, and the option to receive alerts. I want to get an idea of what that will cost me. It will enter trades on all blue take one contract out at a fixed point, move the stop to break even
MT5 30 - 50 USDI'm looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to help with backtesting, optimization, and VPS setup for a prop firm EA on XAUUSD (Gold). Scope of work - Backtest and optimize using high-quality tick data from Dukascopy or Polygon (2020–2025) - Perform Monte Carlo and Walk-Forward testing to optimize parameters like ATR multipliers and risk % - VPS installation and configuration for continuous MT5 operation - Apply
Project information
Budget
30 - 350 USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders15
Arbitrage count0