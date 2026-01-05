MQL5 Experts
Specification
I am looking for an experienced MT5 developer to create a Gold (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor similar to the strategy shown in the attached video.
General Requirements:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
- Strategy type: Scalping
- Timeframes: M1 and M5 (preferred), optional M15
- Trades should be fast and precise, suitable for gold volatility
Trading Logic:
- Automatic BUY and SELL entries
- Clear entry logic (trend + confirmation, no random entries)
- Ability to filter bad trades (spread, volatility, news filter if possible)
- No overtrading
Risk & Money Management:
- Auto lot size based on account balance or risk percentage
- Option to use fixed lot size
- Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Optional trailing stop / break-even
- One trade at a time option (ON/OFF)
- Maximum daily loss protection (optional but preferred)
EA Features:
- Fully automated (no manual confirmation)
- Works on both demo and real accounts
- Input parameters must be editable
- Clean and well-structured code
- No repainting logic
- Stable and optimized for gold scalping
Extra (Optional but Preferred):
- News filter for high-impact news
- Trading session filter (London / New York)
- Magic number control
- Optimization recommendations
Deliverables:
- Compiled EA (.ex5)
- Source code (.mq5)
- Basic setup instructions
- Default optimized settings for XAUUSD scalping
Important Questions for You (Developer):
- How long will development take?
- Total cost (fixed price)?
- Have you built XAUUSD scalping EAs before?
- Can you show results or examples (if available)?
Please review the attached video carefully and let me know the required time and total price.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
543
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
59
22%
Arbitration
2
50% / 0%
Overdue
15
25%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
Similar orders
Looking to buy or code a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) 200 - 300 USDI am looking to buy a Gold only Expert Advisor (EA) that follows proper stop-loss and target management , with 0.5% to 1% risk per trade . Key requirements: No grid strategy No martingale strategy Any strategy or indicator is acceptable Designed for the low account balance as well. This will be strictly used for my investor's accounts. Performance expectations: Minimum 10% to 25% monthly profit , consistently Maximum
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USDI’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Missy 30 - 600 USDDevelop an Expert Advisor trading trend reversals. Reversal signals will be generated based on Price Action patterns. Trend will be determined based on ADX, Alligator and MACD, while the indicator selection should be available in the EA's input parameters
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0