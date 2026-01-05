Hello everyone,

I am looking for a highly experienced MQL5 developer to build a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based strictly on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to operate and pass prop firm accounts.

🔍 Core Strategy Requirements (SMC Only)

The EA must be based on institutional Smart Money Concepts, including:

✅ Market Structure (BOS & CHOCH)

✅ Liquidity concepts (equal highs/lows, stop hunts)✅ Trap Blocks / Fake Order Blocks detection

✅ Valid Order Blocks (bullish & bearish)

✅ Fair Value Gaps (imbalance)

✅ Premium / Discount zones

✅ Entries only after confirmation (no impulsive trades)

✅ One trade per structure (BOS / CHOCH)

⚠️ Critical requirement:

The EA must be able to identify and filter trap blocks (false institutional zones caused by manipulation) and avoid false SMC setups.

📈 Prop Firm Risk Management (Mandatory)

🔒 Maximum risk per trade: 0.4% of account balance

🛑 Daily drawdown protection (auto stop trading)

🛑 Overall drawdown protection

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid

❌ No hedging

⚖️ Exposure control (avoid over-leveraging correlated trades)

🎯 Performance Expectations

📊 Target profitability: minimum 5% per month

⚖️ Consistency over aggressiveness

🧠 Quality trades over quantity

🕰️ Session-based logic (London & New York kill zones preferred)

📦 MANDATORY DELIVERABLES

Final delivery will be accepted only if all deliverables are completed and validated.

✅ 1. Expert Advisor Files

.mq5 source code

.ex5 compiled file

Clean, modular, well-commented code

External inputs for risk, sessions and filters

✅ 2. SMC Strategy Documentation (PDF / DOC)

Must clearly explain:

Market structure logic (BOS / CHOCH)

Liquidity detection

Order Block validation

Trap block identification and filtering

FVG logic

Premium / Discount zones

Entry & exit rules

Risk management rules (0.4%)

✅ 3. Risk Management Implementation

Fixed risk per trade (0.4%)

Daily and total drawdown limits

Trade exposure control

✅ 4. Backtesting Report

Minimum 6–12 months

Specified timeframe and pairs

High-quality modeling (real ticks / every tick)

Exported report (HTML or PDF)

✅ 5. SET Files (.set)

Conservative (prop firm)

Standard

Optimized (optional)

✅ 6. Installation & Usage Guide

How to install the EA

How to load set files

Key parameters explained

Usage recommendations





🧠 Developer Requirements

Proven experience with SMC-based Expert Advisors

Ability to clearly explain institutional logic

Strong MQL5 skills

Experience with prop firm rules

Professional communication and long-term mindset

📩 When applying, please include

Your experience with Smart Money Concepts Examples of previous SMC-based EAs How you detect trap blocks / manipulation Estimated development timeline Budget proposal Experience working with prop firm accounts

Additional Note (Important)

If you have previously developed a similar SMC-based EA, I am open to reviewing it as a reference, and I also welcome both direct proposals and improvement suggestions based on your experience.

Constructive feedback and ideas to enhance robustness, risk control, or prop firm performance are highly appreciated.

Looking forward to working with the right professional.

Best regards,

David