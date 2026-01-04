Below is the same information written as a continuous, professional text, clear and suitable for a requirements description field.

This project consists of adjusting an existing Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, written in MQL5. The original EA structure, logic, and trading methodology must be fully preserved, with no rewriting, simplification, or replacement of the strategy. The only required functional change is to restrict the EA to operate in SELL-only mode.

All BUY logic must be completely disabled. The Expert Advisor must never send Buy, Buy Limit, or Buy Stop orders under any circumstances. Trades should be executed exclusively in bearish scenarios, strictly following the original strategy conditions. The EA is based on ICT trading concepts, and all related logic must remain intact, including Asia session High and Low calculations, liquidity sweep detection, Break of Structure confirmation, and Fair Value Gap identification.

Trading must continue to occur only during the defined London and New York Kill Zones. Risk management must remain exactly as implemented in the original EA, including position sizing, stop loss and take profit calculations, daily profit targets, and daily loss limits. No additional money management techniques such as martingale, grid, or hedging are allowed.

The EA must maintain the original trade frequency rules, opening only one position per symbol at a time and avoiding overtrading. The code must be written purely in MQL5, compile without errors or warnings in the official MetaTrader 5 platform, and follow clean coding practices. The final result should be a stable, professional, SELL-only MT5 Expert Advisor that behaves exactly like the original EA, with the sole difference being the enforced bearish execution logic.