I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques.





*Strategy Overview*





The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach:





1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*: Identifies major market bottoms using oversold conditions on higher timeframes, targeting large trend reversals with 1:4 to 1:6 risk-to-reward ratio.

2. *Price Action Reversal*: Captures early phases of new upward trends by monitoring price consolidation near market lows, aiming for 1:4 risk-to-reward ratio.

3. *Momentum Breakout with Retracement Entry*: Targets strong momentum moves, identifying confirmed trend breakouts and waiting for corrective pullbacks before entering trades.

4. *Multi-Timeframe Trend Following*: Applies higher-timeframe trend indicators as directional filters, executing entries on lower timeframes to capture sustained trends.





*EA Requirements*





- All trades will have predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

- Each strategy can be enabled or disabled via input parameters.

- The EA should be optimized for performance and risk management.





*Developer Requirements*





If you're a skilled MQL5 developer with experience in creating complex EAs, I'd love to hear from you! Please include:





- A brief introduction showcasing your expertise.

- Examples of your previous work.

- Any suggestions you have to improve the EA's performance.



