FreelanceSections

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project*

MQL5 Experts Other Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics

Specification


I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques.

*Strategy Overview*

The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach:

1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*: Identifies major market bottoms using oversold conditions on higher timeframes, targeting large trend reversals with 1:4 to 1:6 risk-to-reward ratio.
2. *Price Action Reversal*: Captures early phases of new upward trends by monitoring price consolidation near market lows, aiming for 1:4 risk-to-reward ratio.
3. *Momentum Breakout with Retracement Entry*: Targets strong momentum moves, identifying confirmed trend breakouts and waiting for corrective pullbacks before entering trades.
4. *Multi-Timeframe Trend Following*: Applies higher-timeframe trend indicators as directional filters, executing entries on lower timeframes to capture sustained trends.

*EA Requirements*

- All trades will have predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
- Each strategy can be enabled or disabled via input parameters.
- The EA should be optimized for performance and risk management.

*Developer Requirements*

If you're a skilled MQL5 developer with experience in creating complex EAs, I'd love to hear from you! Please include:

- A brief introduction showcasing your expertise.
- Examples of your previous work.
- Any suggestions you have to improve the EA's performance.

Similar orders
An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD
* Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images
Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD
Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD
🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
Profitable EA with enabled backtesting 1000 USD
Hello, I’m interested in buying a solid, profitable EA with verified results. Before purchasing, I’d like to test it first—either a time-limited demo version or another limited evaluation option (for example, a demo-only license or restricted lot size). If you’re selling an EA and can offer something like this, please share the details (strategy type, recommended pairs/timeframes, risk settings, and any live/backtest
BencookFX EA 10000+ USD
THE STRATEAGY OF BECOOK FX IS LITERALLY A CODE WHICH IT DEAD TIME ZONE ON ICT AND RETAIL TRADER COMBINE WHICH IS A TEST FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO TRADE AND ACT LIKE
Scalping ea mt5 30 - 50 USD
PHẦN 1: TIẾNG ANH (For MQL5 Freelance) Title: I need a Pro Dev for Scalping EA: I provide STRICT Money Management, YOU provide the Strategy Description: I have a strict Capital & Risk Management Framework. The Entry Strategy is UP TO YOU (Must be "King Scalping" / Multi-Timeframe style). 1. STRATEGY (YOUR JOB) * Requirement: You decide the entry logic. It must be a High Probability and High Volume scalping strategy
LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD
Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD
cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD
Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically
Convert Tradestation code to tradingview pine script code 30+ USD
Here's the TradeStation ELD files that i want to convert to tradingview pine script (unprotected so you can see codes for indicators and systems/strategies) - let me know what you think it would cost? thanks i will be looking for great developer that will bid it for it and get started

Project information

Budget
30 - 55 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)

Customer

(1)
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0