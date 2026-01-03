Similar orders

BotC# 34+ USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Notification.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

I want bot which transfer crypto from one crypto adress to another immediately 30 - 40 USD I want developer who know how to create bot which immediately transfer specific crypto coin deposit to one crypto address to another specific address in just a second,, if you know about this then only comment on this post

Seeking Expert MT5 Developer for Ultra-Fast Scalping EA 30+ USD require the development of a high-speed, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically detect

Custom Pocket Option Binary Bot (NOT MT5 EA) — Full Martingale System + API Auto-Trading 150 - 400 USD I need a custom Pocket Option binary options bot. This is NOT an MT5 EA. The bot must work directly with Pocket Option using API or WebSocket (NO clicker bot). Bot Requirements Generate simple Buy/Sell signals for OTC pairs Execute trades automatically on Pocket Option Allow me to set: Entry Amount (Level 0) Level 1 martingale amount Level 2 martingale amount Level 3 martingale amount If Level 0 loses → trade Level 1

Professional Algorithmic Trading Specialist | EA/Indicator Development | Strategy Optimization | Signal Setup & MT4/MT5 Technical Support 30 - 35 USD Welcome to my freelance profile. I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in: Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5) EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that

Freelancer Needed: Integration of Deriv WebSocket API into Trading Web Platform 30 - 200 USD We are looking for a skilled developer with proven experience integrating the Deriv API WebSocket, ( https://developers.deriv.com/docs/getting-started ) to connect our trading web application with Deriv SmartTrader accounts. Our platform already generates AI-based trading signals , and the goal is to allow users to: Log in with their Deriv account (OAuth or API tokens) Fetch and display real-time account details

Cloud-Based MT4/MT5 Trade Copier Developer (Project-Based) 1500+ USD Job Title: Cloud-Based MT4/MT5 Trade Copier Developer (Project-Based) Project Overview: Looking for an experienced developer to build a cloud-hosted trade copier platform similar in concept to leading web-based multi-account trade copiers. The system must copy trades in real time between multiple MT4/MT5 accounts (and later other platforms), with low latency, strong security, and a modern web dashboard for

Getting a Expert to create EA based on my Custom Indicators 30+ USD I want the Robots to execute buy/sell/TP/SL trades without me telling them to, Buy low Sell high Forex Pairs, I want to gain profit not lose profit, using INDICATORS, strategies, Expert Advisors, signals, Symbols, MA RSI, Awesome Accelerators', Algorithmic Trading and Scanners on real time data