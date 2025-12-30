Hello everyone,

I’m looking to develop a custom optimization criterion for my EA based on a Supertrend clustering and I’m seeking a freelance developer who can implement this for MT5.

The goal is to identify parameter sets that are the most profitable, consistent, and well controlled (DD). My focus is on robustness, stable performance, and realistic drawdown behavior.

I have already created custom criterions (such as Rsquared for stability) and other built-in metrics, and I’m aware of their limitations. But at this stage, I want to remove any ambiguity between a potential weakness in the EA itself and an evaluation method that is simply not adapted to the strategy. The rest of my optimization process is good, but i am not sure about the criterion i use.

Technically, this is a straightforward task for an experienced MQL5 developer and should not take much time. I’ve already collaborated several times with freelancers, and those projects went very well as long as there is honesty about the work delivered and the fee involved.





See you soon if you want to work with me.

MM