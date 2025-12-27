MQL4 Other
Specification
Hi,
I'm looking for an experienced programmer that is able to implement a license verification tool on my PHP website. Here is how it will mainly work. After payment, the customer can install the EX4 file on a specific number of PC's.
Everything will be automated meaning that once the customer pays for a product on my website, he gets a verification key that will work on the EX4 file. Or if you already have an example on how we can make this work.
The main idea is to protect MT4 indicators and distribute it automatically to my clients.
I'm open to ideas!
I'm looking for an experienced programmer that is able to implement a license verification tool on my PHP website. Here is how it will mainly work. After payment, the customer can install the EX4 file on a specific number of PC's.
Everything will be automated meaning that once the customer pays for a product on my website, he gets a verification key that will work on the EX4 file. Or if you already have an example on how we can make this work.
The main idea is to protect MT4 indicators and distribute it automatically to my clients.
I'm open to ideas!
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
621
53%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
38%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
11
Rating
Projects
564
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
31
45%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
15
Rating
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
Similar orders
Experienced Strategyquantx (SQX) Template Builder needed 100 - 500 USDHi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading. The template must include: 1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple
MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USDLooking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results
Title: MT5 Forex EA Development Request 50 - 100 USDI need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help. You might try a search for the video
Project information
Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders153
Arbitrage count0