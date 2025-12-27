Hi,

I'm looking for an experienced programmer that is able to implement a license verification tool on my PHP website. Here is how it will mainly work. After payment, the customer can install the EX4 file on a specific number of PC's.

Everything will be automated meaning that once the customer pays for a product on my website, he gets a verification key that will work on the EX4 file. Or if you already have an example on how we can make this work.

The main idea is to protect MT4 indicators and distribute it automatically to my clients.

I'm open to ideas!