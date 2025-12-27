FreelanceSections

Integrate MT4 license into my PHP website!

MQL4 Other

Specification

Hi,

I'm looking for an experienced programmer that is able to implement a license verification tool on my PHP website. Here is how it will mainly work. After payment, the customer can install the EX4 file on a specific number of PC's.

Everything will be automated meaning that once the customer pays for a product on my website, he gets a verification key that will work on the EX4 file. Or if you already have an example on how we can make this work.

The main idea is to protect MT4 indicators and distribute it automatically to my clients.

I'm open to ideas!

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(427)
Projects
621
53%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Loaded
2
Developer 2
Rating
(1)
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
(10)
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(9)
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(15)
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
6
Developer 6
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
38%
Loaded
9
Developer 9
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
11
Developer 11
Rating
(452)
Projects
564
26%
Arbitration
24
42% / 38%
Overdue
85
15%
Working
Published: 6 codes
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(28)
Projects
31
45%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
14
Developer 14
Rating
(4)
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
15
Developer 15
Rating
(19)
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
Similar orders
I need an expert Ninjatrader8 developer 30 USD
I have an indicator i need automated i use it manually and it plots arrows. Can you automate it for my Ninjatrader8? Do you need to see file? Expert Ninjatrader Developer can Bid for this project
Make an EA from reverse engineering, observing, trade history reports from last 2 months 34 - 680 USD
I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical
Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) 2000 - 3000 USD
🔥 Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) NeuroTraderX.com is a professionally branded, fully functional trading website designed specifically for Forex / Crypto / Indices traders, signal providers, and prop-firm traders who want to monetize their trading immediately without building everything from scratch. This is not just a website — it’s a complete trading business
Experienced Strategyquantx (SQX) Template Builder needed 100 - 500 USD
Hi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading. The template must include: 1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple
Teach me your manual scalping strategy without Martingale or hedge or Grid trading 300 - 3000 USD
IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes with number of lot less than 20 WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5 ===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM
FORECAST MARKET STRUCTURES (TRENDS) BEFORE THEY HAPPEN SUPER ACCURATE 30+ USD
Hello traders , i have an excellent market structure forecaster , a tool that informs traders of the coming trends or ranging markets before they happen. try it out for yourself. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lawrencemkandaw/seller
Long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions 30+ USD
I am looking for long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions and financial software projects. I contribute strong experience in MQL4/MQL5 development, strategy automation, and system optimization . Open to professional and transparent collaborations
Project Title: Copy‑Trading EA – Multi‑Client Lot‑Scaling Solutio 30 - 100 USD
Specification Revised Project Description We need a MetaTrader 4/5 Expert Advisor that lets you (the master trader) broadcast every trade to all of your client accounts in real time. The solution must work across the entire country, so it should use a MetaQuotes ID link (or any other method the developer recommends) to identify the master account and allow unlimited clients to subscribe. *Key Requirements* -
MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USD
Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results
Title: MT5 Forex EA Development Request 50 - 100 USD
I need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help. You might try a search for the video

Project information

Budget
30 - 200 USD
Deadline
to 5 day(s)

Customer

(126)
Placed orders153
Arbitrage count0