Make an EA from reverse engineering, observing, trade history reports from last 2 months 34 - 680 USD I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical

Existing EA Wanted US30-XAUUSD With Backtest and source code 30 - 190 USD Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you

Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) 2000 - 3000 USD 🔥 Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) NeuroTraderX.com is a professionally branded, fully functional trading website designed specifically for Forex / Crypto / Indices traders, signal providers, and prop-firm traders who want to monetize their trading immediately without building everything from scratch. This is not just a website — it’s a complete trading business

Experienced Strategyquantx (SQX) Template Builder needed 100 - 500 USD Hi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading. The template must include: 1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple

Teach me your manual scalping strategy without Martingale or hedge or Grid trading 300 - 3000 USD IF you are a successful trader with a scalping method on M1 - M5 and you are able to teach me your strategy without dangerous strategy like Martingale, Grid trading, even hedging without High Frequency Trades [means minimun duration is > 2 minutes with number of lot less than 20 WITH proof of this skill by showing a PDF [or HTML] report produce directly by MT4 or MT5 ===> NOTE THAT WITHOUT THIS LIST OF TRADE FROM

FORECAST MARKET STRUCTURES (TRENDS) BEFORE THEY HAPPEN SUPER ACCURATE 30+ USD Hello traders , i have an excellent market structure forecaster , a tool that informs traders of the coming trends or ranging markets before they happen. try it out for yourself. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lawrencemkandaw/seller

*Title:* Proven MT5 EA for Sale - 15% Monthly Returns, Source Code Included 50 - 195 USD Looking for a reliable Expert Advisor with a proven track record? I'm seeking an EA with source code that meets the following criteria: *Requirements:* - .mq5 source code (well-commented and readable) - 4-year backtest (Jan 2022 - Dec 2025) with tick/data quality details - 1-month demo test on live/demo broker - ~15% monthly average returns (medium risk) - Max drawdown ≤15% (equity/drawdown report) - No grid

Job Title: Forex Volatility Expert Advisor Developer* 30 - 180 USD We're seeking an experienced developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that analyzes economic events and volatility. The EA should process input files with event data, calculate volatility, and generate output files. *Requirements:* - MT4 programming experience - Familiarity with economic event data and volatility analysis - Ability to work with CSV input files and generate output files -

Long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions 30+ USD I am looking for long-term partners interested in developing and scaling automated trading solutions and financial software projects. I contribute strong experience in MQL4/MQL5 development, strategy automation, and system optimization . Open to professional and transparent collaborations