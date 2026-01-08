FreelanceSections

Convert Pine script TradingView indicator to mq5 + EA Bot

MQL5 Converting Trading robot/indicator debugging

Hi all,  I would like to get a bot that trades based on a Tradingview indicator. The indicator is called sniper entries. It is very simple. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I want the bot to possibly trade forex market pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Would you please inform me what i need to do to make it possible. I also want the bot to trade on a small account like 20$. 

