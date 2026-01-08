Similar orders

Double trade 30+ USD 1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle

I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USD can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to

I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price

Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks

EA bot Fundednext prop firm 50 - 100 USD Je cherche un développeur pour un bot Fundednext pour le passage de challenge jusqu'au trading quotidien après le passage.le robot va s'occuper du compte du début à la suite du compte de 15k chez Fundednext.après le passage aux challenges,le robot doit être capable de me fournir 6-10% mensuel de rendement de ce compte. Il doit être capable de passer le challenge dans un bref délai de 2-3 semaine ou soit 10-15 jours

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need

Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff 50 - 150 USD Beschreibung: Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert. Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung). Was gemacht werden muss: Code-Feinschliff und Debugging Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik

Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks

MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings