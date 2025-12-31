FreelanceSections

Specification

I am looking for someone to test my mt5 utility software and write a comment and review about the functionality. The program I need tested ingests data into mt5. MML Data Bridge | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5

The project consists of purchasing the utility from the marketplace ($30 - project pays $60 to cover cost of purchase), downloading the utility, following the user set up instructions and testing its functionality. You will need to create mock data to be ingested into mt5 and then test 3 functions by programing a simple ea to make sure they work properly on the back tester, live trading and in the optimizer. Finally, you will write a comment and review for the utility on the marketplace page.


project scope below

Download program and follow set up manual

Test initializeBridge() on backtester, optimizer and live trading

Test returnData() on backtester, optimizer and live trading

Test shutDownBridge() on backtester, optimizer and live trading

provide the developer suggestions on how to make the program better from a user standpoint

leave a comment and review on the marketplace



Project information

Budget
60+ USD
Deadline
to 2 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0