I’m looking for a highly profitable, robust EA for MT5. Targets 3% profit/month with max 1% drawdown Trades 1 signal pair 1+ year stable backtesting "Retard proof" execution Price isn't an issue. Must provide demo for testing + proof of performance Requirements: Demo version for evaluation Source code (.mq5) Serious developers only Only serious developer
Looking for a reliable Expert Advisor with a proven track record? I'm seeking an EA with source code that meets the following criteri *Requirements:* - .mq5 source code (well-commented and readable) - 4-year backtest (Jan 2022 - Dec 2025) with tick/data quality details - 1-month demo test on live/demo broker - ~15% monthly average returns (medium risk) - Max drawdown ≤15% (equity/drawdown report) - No grid
Hello, How are you doing? I need someoene who is familiar with Blockchain. I have a stable coins i used for betting, I will need to create a gaming token. I need a developer who can design and develop a game token that integrates seamlessly with my existing frontend application built in React. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks
Acquire existing profitable Expert Advisor with source code for client investment portfolio - Full .mq5 code (clean & commented) - 4+ years backtest (Jan 2022 - Dec 2025, 100% tick data) - ~10% monthly return - Max DD ≤15% - No grid/martingale (strictly enforced) - 1-month forward test required - Send trade history + EA details for review - Demo EA file needed for backtest replication - Open to any currency
Hello, How are you doing? i need a developer who can help me work on my FXDreema project. I did an extensive back testing and come up with an edge wich i would like to automate, it's a mechanical strategy that waits for a session sweep, wait for certain confluences and then a 5min FVG. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks
I'm looking for a skilled trader/developer to share a proven scalping strategy on M1-M5 timeframes without using Martingale, Grid trading, or Hedge. Requirements: - Minimum trade duration: 2 minutes - Lot size: <20 - Proof of skill: Provide MT4/MT5 trade history report (PDF/HTML) - No High Frequency Trades - GMT+1 timezone, flexible hours - Price negotiable, performance-based compensation possible If you're a
I have an indicator i need automated i use it manually and it plots arrows. Can you automate it for my Ninjatrader8? Do you need to see file? Expert Ninjatrader Developer can Bid for this project
I am seeking a highly experienced MT4/MT5 developer to analyze my trade history and replicate the trading strategy into a new Expert Advisor. The developer must have proven experience in strategy reverse-engineering, trade data analysis, and EA development across various trading methodologies. Strong familiarity with EURUSD trading behavior and chart analysis is essential. Please keep on mind we don't have physical