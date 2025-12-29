Specification
I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover:
- Only one position at a time.
- Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross.
- No trading on very large breakout candles.
- Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips.
- Manual lot size and manual timeframe.
- EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex.
Attached file contains full EA specification for development.
Similar orders
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Programmer needed to modify existing EA 30 - 40 USDSpecification EN Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4 year backtest 2021‑2025 report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. i need a concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
Project Alert: MT4 Firewall EA for ECN Accounts. 40 - 55 USDNeed a pro dev to create an MT4 Expert Advisor ("Monitor EA") acting as execution firewall & auto-recovery controller for multiple EAs on XAUUSD (M1). How it works: Runs on blank chart; controls EAs via chart/template actions Closes/reopens charts to manage trades (EAs aren't editable) Targets IC Markets/VT Markets ECN Raw Source code handed over on completion Key Features:* XAUUSD (Gold) focus M1 timeframe
Apex point expert advisor 30 - 35 USDWe're looking for a highly professional MQL5 developer to create FX Apex, an advanced scalping EA optimized for small accounts ($50+), 1:30 leverage, IC Markets broker, and ready for demo/live trading. Key Features:_ Scalps XAU/USD & major pairs (M1-M15), option to add more Adaptive TP/SL based on volatility, trend, ATR, momentum Dynamic trailing, breakeven, partial close functionality Configurable risk per trade
I want a scalping EA MT5 100+ USDHi , I am finding scalping Ea for Mt5 which can work on all pairs and have back tested results at least of 1 year and is currently running in Mt5 so i can login and see how it is performing who ever have message me
AGREGAR SISTEMA DE MARTINGALA 30 - 45 USDBuen día. Busco un desarrollador para agregar sistema de Martingala a un Bot de MT4, sin poseer el código fuente, solo el archivo EX4. Mas detalles en mensaje privado, agradezco la atención prestada
Project information
Budget
50 - 150 USD
VAT (20%): 10 - 30 USD
Total: 60 - 180 USD
For the developer45 - 135 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 7 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0