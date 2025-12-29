FreelanceSections

MT5 Trading Robot – SMA 5/9, Only Normal Cross, Manual Lot & Stop Loss

Specification

I need a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on SMA 5/9 crossover:

- Only one position at a time.
- Close & reverse on opposite SMA cross.
- No trading on very large breakout candles.
- Stop Loss mandatory, 20-50 pips.
- Manual lot size and manual timeframe.
- EA must be clean, optimized, stable for Gold and Forex.

Attached file contains full EA specification for development.

Files:

PNG
mock_visa_sample_12Jan2025.png
101.8 Kb

Project information

Budget
50 - 150 USD
VAT (20%): 10 - 30 USD
Total: 60 - 180 USD
For the developer
45 - 135 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 7 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0