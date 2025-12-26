Other Other
Hello, How are you doing? I need someoene who is familiar with Blockchain. I have a stable coins i used for betting, I will need to create a gaming token.
I need a developer who can design and develop a game token that integrates seamlessly with my existing frontend application built in React. Kindly bid if this is what you can do. Thanks!!!
Budget
70 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders70
Arbitrage count0